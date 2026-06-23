Chattahoochee Tech Receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant to Expand Adult Education Workforce Training

Chattahoochee Technical College has been awarded a $9,045 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its Adult Education program’s Early Childhood Care and Education Integrated Education and Training initiative, college officials announced in a June 9 news release.

The award is part of a donation by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation totaling nearly $16 million to support adult, family and summer literacy programs in communities across the 48 states where Dollar General operates.

Chattahoochee Tech’s Early Childhood Care and Education Integrated Education and Training (ECCE IET) program enables adult learners to improve literacy and English language skills while earning a Technical Certificate of Credit in early childhood education. According to the news release, the program combines academic instruction with workforce training through hands-on activities such as lesson planning, child observation reporting and family engagement.

Grant funding will be used to purchase Chromebooks, textbooks and classroom supplies to help students access the resources needed to complete the program. The initiative primarily serves adult basic education and English as a Second Language students, many of whom face financial barriers to education and career training.

“This grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is transformative for our Adult Education program and the students we serve,” said Chris Hord, dean of Adult Education at Chattahoochee Technical College, quoted in the news release. “By providing critical resources like technology and instructional materials, we are able to remove barriers to participation and empower adult learners to build literacy skills, earn credentials, and pursue meaningful careers. This investment not only changes individual lives but strengthens our entire community and workforce.”

The ECCE IET program has produced strong results, according to the college, including a recent cohort that achieved a 100% completion rate and secured immediate employment opportunities after graduation. College officials said the program helps address workforce needs in the early childhood education sector while creating pathways to economic mobility for adult learners.

“Since the Foundation’s inception in 1993, our focus has remained on making meaningful investments in students, teachers, and the organizations that support literacy and learning at every stage of life,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are grateful for the impact educators make every day and are excited to have another record-setting year of helping expand literacy access for learners of all ages.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that expand access to educational programming, encourage reading and advance instructional innovation. The foundation annually provides grants to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries located within 15 miles of Dollar General stores or distribution centers.