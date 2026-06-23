Marietta seeks applicants for Board of Lights and Water board seat

The Marietta City Council is accepting applications to fill the non-resident/business member position on the Marietta Board of Lights and Water Board of Directors, city officials announced.

The position will be filled by a majority vote of the City Council following personal interviews with selected candidates. According to the city, interview candidates will be chosen based on factors including business experience, familiarity with utility systems and financial and operational expertise.

The board position is governed by Section 5.1 of the Marietta City Charter, which outlines eligibility requirements for nonresident and business-member representatives.

Eligible applicants may include Cobb County residents who live within the Board of Lights and Water service district and have received electric, water, sewer, telecommunications or power service from the utility for at least 18 months. The charter also allows business owners or employees of businesses located within the board’s service district but outside Marietta’s city limits to serve, provided the business has received utility services from the board for at least 18 months and continues to do so throughout the member’s term.

Here is the language from the Marietta City Charter describing eligibility for this seat:





City Charter Section 5.1 – Created; membership; terms; etc. (D) One nonresident of the city who resides in Cobb County within the board’s service district and who has received either electric, power, water, sewer, or telecommunications service from the board for at least one and one-half years; and (E) One member who resides in Cobb County who either: Who is a business owner or employee of a business that has been, for at least one and one-half years, the recipient of electric, power, water, sewer, or telecommunications service from the board within the board’s service district, but outside of the corporate limits of the city. If a business owner or employee, the business that said person owns or is employed by must continue to be a recipient of services from the board within the board’s service district outside of the corporate limits of the city during the term served by such person, or such person shall immediately become ineligible to serve, and such person’s seat on the board shall be deemed vacant.

Applications may be submitted to the Marietta City Clerk’s Office at 205 Lawrence St., Fourth Floor, Marietta, or by email to sguy@mariettaga.gov.

The application form is available on the City of Marietta and Board of Lights and Water website. Prospective applicants seeking additional information about qualifications, duties and responsibilities may contact the Marietta City Clerk’s Office at 770-794-5526.