Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, June 15, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 15, 2026, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be possible this afternoon and evening across central Georgia. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:04 am, 68 °F L: 66 ° H: 69 ° Feels like 69 °F ° scattered clouds Humidity: 96 % Pressure: 1013 mb 6 mph WNW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 37% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:26 am Sunset: 8:50 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 4 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Juneteenth

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-05-01 66 57 62 -6 T 2026-05-02 72 53 63 -5 0 2026-05-03 72 47 60 -8 0 2026-05-04 78 50 64 -4 0 2026-05-05 81 56 69 0 0 2026-05-06 82 65 74 5 0 2026-05-07 73 59 66 -3 0 2026-05-08 73 55 64 -5 0 2026-05-09 71 60 66 -4 0 2026-05-10 83 60 72 2 0 2026-05-11 83 64 74 4 0 2026-05-12 73 61 67 -3 0 2026-05-13 81 59 70 -1 0 2026-05-14 76 60 68 -3 0 2026-05-15 79 53 66 -5 0 2026-05-16 87 60 74 2 0 2026-05-17 90 68 79 8 0 2026-05-18 87 65 76 4 0 2026-05-19 88 67 78 6 0 2026-05-20 91 70 81 8 0 2026-05-21 89 72 81 8 0 2026-05-22 88 70 79 6 0 2026-05-23 85 69 77 4 0 2026-05-24 84 70 77 4 1 2026-05-25 80 69 75 1 1 2026-05-26 82 70 76 2 1 2026-05-27 85 71 78 4 0 2026-05-28 88 72 80 6 0 2026-05-29 84 71 78 3 1 2026-05-30 85 70 78 3 0 2026-05-31 75 65 70 -5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”