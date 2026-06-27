Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 27, 2026, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across portions of north Georgia this afternoon and evening. A few storms in far north and northeast Georgia could become strong to severe, capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Heat index values are forecast to rise into the low 100s across portions of central Georgia this afternoon.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:51 am, 82 °F L: 81 ° H: 83 ° Feels like 88 °F ° few clouds Humidity: 81 % Pressure: 1019 mb 1 mph WSW Wind Gust: 6 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 22% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:29 am Sunset: 8:53 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-05-01 66 57 62 -6 T 2026-05-02 72 53 63 -5 0 2026-05-03 72 47 60 -8 0 2026-05-04 78 50 64 -4 0 2026-05-05 81 56 69 0 0 2026-05-06 82 65 74 5 0 2026-05-07 73 59 66 -3 0 2026-05-08 73 55 64 -5 0 2026-05-09 71 60 66 -4 0 2026-05-10 83 60 72 2 0 2026-05-11 83 64 74 4 0 2026-05-12 73 61 67 -3 0 2026-05-13 81 59 70 -1 0 2026-05-14 76 60 68 -3 0 2026-05-15 79 53 66 -5 0 2026-05-16 87 60 74 2 0 2026-05-17 90 68 79 8 0 2026-05-18 87 65 76 4 0 2026-05-19 88 67 78 6 0 2026-05-20 91 70 81 8 0 2026-05-21 89 72 81 8 0 2026-05-22 88 70 79 6 0 2026-05-23 85 69 77 4 0 2026-05-24 84 70 77 4 1 2026-05-25 80 69 75 1 1 2026-05-26 82 70 76 2 1 2026-05-27 85 71 78 4 0 2026-05-28 88 72 80 6 0 2026-05-29 84 71 78 3 1 2026-05-30 85 70 78 3 0 2026-05-31 75 65 70 -5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”