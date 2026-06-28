Cobb County Adds 57 New Businesses Across Multiple Industries

Cobb County issued 57 new business licenses during the June 21–28, 2026 reporting period. This week’s filings show a broad mix of professional services, healthcare providers, contractors, beauty businesses, real estate companies, and specialty retail operations. Several new medical and wellness-related businesses joined the list alongside multiple construction and property management firms.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A. / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043967
|1838 Hill Rd Bldg Owner
|3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043958
|28 North Testing & Compliance LLC
|3721 New Macland Rd, Ste 200, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/23/2026 — Alcohol Testing Service
|OCC043986
|3D Skin Studio
|125 Old Fairburn Close, Atlanta, GA 30031
|06/26/2026 — Esthetician
|OCC043968
|417 Silverthorn Rd Bldg Owner
|3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043977
|Aaron & Sons VII LLC
|176-36, Jamaica, NY 11432
|06/25/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043940
|Amera Imaging
|2500 Cleanwater Ct, Buford, GA 30519
|06/24/2026 — Medical Clinic
|OCC043957
|Batson-Cook / SG Constructors, Joint Venture
|2859 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/23/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043954
|Brand Alchemy LLC
|2933 Vinings Forest Way SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Marketing
|CON001717
|Brock Real Estate & Construction LLC
|301 Cherry Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/24/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043987
|Caldwell Courier Services
|4400 Brownsville Rd, Ste 105, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/26/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043984
|Cleanz Cleaning Solutions, LLC
|405 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/25/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC043994
|Clement Tabe
|3165 Mosley Chase Dr, Austell, GA 30106
|06/26/2026 — Wholesale Medical Equipment & Supplies
|OCC043949
|Clubhouse Home Services
|1703 Clayhill Ct, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/22/2026 — Handyman
|OCC043993
|DCFA Transportation, LLC
|1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Suite 22K, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/25/2026 — Trucking Company
|OCC044001
|DG Consulting, LLC
|1615 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 7206, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043960
|Diamond Nails Care Salon LLC
|4724 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/23/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043974
|Dream Cuts Barber Lounge LLC
|2460 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/24/2026 — Barber Shop
|OCC043981
|Duct Dr LLC
|PO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 30007
|06/25/2026 — Air Duct Cleaning Contractor
|OCC043985
|Freedom Electronics, LLC
|170 Chastain Meadows Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/25/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair / Appliance Repair (Disabled Veteran)
|OCC043950
|Gold Diamond LLC
|4497 Wickham Ct, Duluth, GA 30097
|06/22/2026 — Jewelry Sales
|OCC043995
|HAtlanta
|1941 Beaver Brook Ln, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|OCC043979
|Heads Up Fire Protection
|2276 Sandtown Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/25/2026 — Education Consultant
|OCC043959
|HGM Rental GA
|3333 Hackmatack Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/23/2026 — Automobile Rental & Leasing
|ALT003649
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|2922 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/25/2026 — Charitable Organization
|OCC043983
|iFlex East Cobb
|3623 Shamns Walk, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Fitness Center
|OCC043988
|It’s On A Truck, LLC
|5046 Rosemeade Ct SW, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043962
|James P. Jenkins Law LLC
|PO Box 6004, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/22/2026 — Lawyer
|OCC043966
|Jimy Vento Auto Repair LLC
|348 Pearl St, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/24/2026 — Auto Repair Shop
|CON001715
|JMJ Construction Group Inc
|3340 Keenland Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/22/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043956
|K Nails & Spa
|3595 Canton Rd, Suite 302, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/22/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043969
|KB Staffing LLC
|816 Emerald Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/24/2026 — Employment Agency
|OCC043996
|Luxury Nails Spa
|3568 Green Pine Way, Suwanee, GA 30024
|06/26/2026 — Beauty Shop
|CON001716
|Mark Construction Group
|485 Spring Park Place, Ste 550, Herndon, VA 20170
|06/24/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043975
|McCarthy Management LLC
|3429 Weymouth Ct, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/24/2026 — Real Estate Renting & Leasing Agency
|OCC043980
|Neesy’s Niche Antiques
|1815 Penrose Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/25/2026 — Used Merchandise Retail
|OCC043999
|Nolan Weber Ins Agency Inc
|3855 Shallowford Rd, Ste 320, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Insurance Company
|OCC043973
|Northside Cumberland Imaging
|4298 Atlanta Rd SE, Ste 100, Smyrna, GA 30080
|06/23/2026 — Charitable Organization
|OCC043088
|Nu-Terminus Logistics LLC
|2587 Peyton Woods Trail SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
|06/22/2026 — Truck & Trailer Rental
|OCC043952
|Patina & Promises
|4516 Fox Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/22/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|CON001718
|Paula E Hunt
|1606 Aldworth Place, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/25/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043964
|Picaflor Pipeline Supply Inc
|2361 Murdock Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/24/2026 — Wholesale Pipe & Pipeline Materials
|OCC043978
|Prince Office Management Consultant
|2900 Soapstone Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043990
|R Bell J LLC
|3831 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/26/2026 — Accounting & Bookkeeping
|OCC043997
|Rolling Wrench LLC
|3811 Ballard Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/26/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair
|OCC044003
|Sea of Pearls Dental Boutique
|1401 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 164, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Dentist
|OCC043992
|Shayan Home Care LLC
|1691 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/26/2026 — Personal Care Home
|OCC043965
|Sit By Me Companion Services
|1975 Kimberly Village Ln SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/24/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043991
|Squishy Dumplings
|4701 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
|06/26/2026 — Toys & Game Store
|OCC043970
|Star Group Commercial Cleaning
|1255 Roberts Blvd, Suite 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/24/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC043971
|Sun Pediatrics LLC
|1230 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste A10, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/24/2026 — Physician
|OCC043976
|Tamara Moore Rachal
|133 Gant Quarters Ln, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/24/2026 — Physician
|OCC043955
|Trusted Edge Sharpening
|1620 Clark Lake Dr NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|06/22/2026 — Saw & Knife Sharpener
|OCC043972
|V.C. Veterans Contracting of Atlanta LLC
|1290 Kennestone Cir, Ste 213, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/23/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043982
|Velocity Roofing LLC
|PO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 30007
|06/25/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043953
|Vision & Valor Coaching
|2470 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/22/2026 — Education Consultant
|OCC043963
|Wetzler Lawfirm PC
|4050 Manor House Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/22/2026 — Lawyer
*Source: Cobb County New Business Listing, issue dates June 21–28, 2026. Business count: 57. Duplicate license OCC043985 appears twice in the county report because it is associated with two business classifications.
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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