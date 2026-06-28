Cobb County Adds 57 New Businesses Across Multiple Industries

Cobb County issued 57 new business licenses during the June 21–28, 2026 reporting period. This week’s filings show a broad mix of professional services, healthcare providers, contractors, beauty businesses, real estate companies, and specialty retail operations. Several new medical and wellness-related businesses joined the list alongside multiple construction and property management firms.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A. / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043967 1838 Hill Rd Bldg Owner 3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 06/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management OCC043958 28 North Testing & Compliance LLC 3721 New Macland Rd, Ste 200, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/23/2026 — Alcohol Testing Service OCC043986 3D Skin Studio 125 Old Fairburn Close, Atlanta, GA 30031 06/26/2026 — Esthetician OCC043968 417 Silverthorn Rd Bldg Owner 3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 06/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management OCC043977 Aaron & Sons VII LLC 176-36, Jamaica, NY 11432 06/25/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management OCC043940 Amera Imaging 2500 Cleanwater Ct, Buford, GA 30519 06/24/2026 — Medical Clinic OCC043957 Batson-Cook / SG Constructors, Joint Venture 2859 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/23/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043954 Brand Alchemy LLC 2933 Vinings Forest Way SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Marketing CON001717 Brock Real Estate & Construction LLC 301 Cherry Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30067 06/24/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043987 Caldwell Courier Services 4400 Brownsville Rd, Ste 105, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/26/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043984 Cleanz Cleaning Solutions, LLC 405 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/25/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC043994 Clement Tabe 3165 Mosley Chase Dr, Austell, GA 30106 06/26/2026 — Wholesale Medical Equipment & Supplies OCC043949 Clubhouse Home Services 1703 Clayhill Ct, Marietta, GA 30064 06/22/2026 — Handyman OCC043993 DCFA Transportation, LLC 1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Suite 22K, Marietta, GA 30067 06/25/2026 — Trucking Company OCC044001 DG Consulting, LLC 1615 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 7206, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043960 Diamond Nails Care Salon LLC 4724 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30068 06/23/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043974 Dream Cuts Barber Lounge LLC 2460 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/24/2026 — Barber Shop OCC043981 Duct Dr LLC PO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 30007 06/25/2026 — Air Duct Cleaning Contractor OCC043985 Freedom Electronics, LLC 170 Chastain Meadows Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/25/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair / Appliance Repair (Disabled Veteran) OCC043950 Gold Diamond LLC 4497 Wickham Ct, Duluth, GA 30097 06/22/2026 — Jewelry Sales OCC043995 HAtlanta 1941 Beaver Brook Ln, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker OCC043979 Heads Up Fire Protection 2276 Sandtown Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30060 06/25/2026 — Education Consultant OCC043959 HGM Rental GA 3333 Hackmatack Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/23/2026 — Automobile Rental & Leasing ALT003649 Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2922 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 06/25/2026 — Charitable Organization OCC043983 iFlex East Cobb 3623 Shamns Walk, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Fitness Center OCC043988 It’s On A Truck, LLC 5046 Rosemeade Ct SW, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043962 James P. Jenkins Law LLC PO Box 6004, Marietta, GA 30062 06/22/2026 — Lawyer OCC043966 Jimy Vento Auto Repair LLC 348 Pearl St, Marietta, GA 30060 06/24/2026 — Auto Repair Shop CON001715 JMJ Construction Group Inc 3340 Keenland Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 06/22/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043956 K Nails & Spa 3595 Canton Rd, Suite 302, Marietta, GA 30066 06/22/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043969 KB Staffing LLC 816 Emerald Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/24/2026 — Employment Agency OCC043996 Luxury Nails Spa 3568 Green Pine Way, Suwanee, GA 30024 06/26/2026 — Beauty Shop CON001716 Mark Construction Group 485 Spring Park Place, Ste 550, Herndon, VA 20170 06/24/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043975 McCarthy Management LLC 3429 Weymouth Ct, Marietta, GA 30062 06/24/2026 — Real Estate Renting & Leasing Agency OCC043980 Neesy’s Niche Antiques 1815 Penrose Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/25/2026 — Used Merchandise Retail OCC043999 Nolan Weber Ins Agency Inc 3855 Shallowford Rd, Ste 320, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Insurance Company OCC043973 Northside Cumberland Imaging 4298 Atlanta Rd SE, Ste 100, Smyrna, GA 30080 06/23/2026 — Charitable Organization OCC043088 Nu-Terminus Logistics LLC 2587 Peyton Woods Trail SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 06/22/2026 — Truck & Trailer Rental OCC043952 Patina & Promises 4516 Fox Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 06/22/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker CON001718 Paula E Hunt 1606 Aldworth Place, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/25/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043964 Picaflor Pipeline Supply Inc 2361 Murdock Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 06/24/2026 — Wholesale Pipe & Pipeline Materials OCC043978 Prince Office Management Consultant 2900 Soapstone Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043990 R Bell J LLC 3831 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/26/2026 — Accounting & Bookkeeping OCC043997 Rolling Wrench LLC 3811 Ballard Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 06/26/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair OCC044003 Sea of Pearls Dental Boutique 1401 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 164, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Dentist OCC043992 Shayan Home Care LLC 1691 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 06/26/2026 — Personal Care Home OCC043965 Sit By Me Companion Services 1975 Kimberly Village Ln SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/24/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043991 Squishy Dumplings 4701 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 06/26/2026 — Toys & Game Store OCC043970 Star Group Commercial Cleaning 1255 Roberts Blvd, Suite 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/24/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC043971 Sun Pediatrics LLC 1230 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste A10, Marietta, GA 30068 06/24/2026 — Physician OCC043976 Tamara Moore Rachal 133 Gant Quarters Ln, Marietta, GA 30068 06/24/2026 — Physician OCC043955 Trusted Edge Sharpening 1620 Clark Lake Dr NW, Acworth, GA 30102 06/22/2026 — Saw & Knife Sharpener OCC043972 V.C. Veterans Contracting of Atlanta LLC 1290 Kennestone Cir, Ste 213, Marietta, GA 30066 06/23/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043982 Velocity Roofing LLC PO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 30007 06/25/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043953 Vision & Valor Coaching 2470 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 30067 06/22/2026 — Education Consultant OCC043963 Wetzler Lawfirm PC 4050 Manor House Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 06/22/2026 — Lawyer

*Source: Cobb County New Business Listing, issue dates June 21–28, 2026. Business count: 57. Duplicate license OCC043985 appears twice in the county report because it is associated with two business classifications.

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.