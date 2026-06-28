Cobb County Adds 57 New Businesses Across Multiple Industries

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 28, 2026

Cobb County issued 57 new business licenses during the June 21–28, 2026 reporting period. This week’s filings show a broad mix of professional services, healthcare providers, contractors, beauty businesses, real estate companies, and specialty retail operations. Several new medical and wellness-related businesses joined the list alongside multiple construction and property management firms.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A. / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC0439671838 Hill Rd Bldg Owner3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 3006406/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
OCC04395828 North Testing & Compliance LLC3721 New Macland Rd, Ste 200, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/23/2026 — Alcohol Testing Service
OCC0439863D Skin Studio125 Old Fairburn Close, Atlanta, GA 3003106/26/2026 — Esthetician
OCC043968417 Silverthorn Rd Bldg Owner3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, Marietta, GA 3006406/26/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043977Aaron & Sons VII LLC176-36, Jamaica, NY 1143206/25/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043940Amera Imaging2500 Cleanwater Ct, Buford, GA 3051906/24/2026 — Medical Clinic
OCC043957Batson-Cook / SG Constructors, Joint Venture2859 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 3033906/23/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043954Brand Alchemy LLC2933 Vinings Forest Way SE, Atlanta, GA 3033906/22/2026 — Consultant Service – Marketing
CON001717Brock Real Estate & Construction LLC301 Cherry Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 3006706/24/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043987Caldwell Courier Services4400 Brownsville Rd, Ste 105, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/26/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043984Cleanz Cleaning Solutions, LLC405 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/25/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC043994Clement Tabe3165 Mosley Chase Dr, Austell, GA 3010606/26/2026 — Wholesale Medical Equipment & Supplies
OCC043949Clubhouse Home Services1703 Clayhill Ct, Marietta, GA 3006406/22/2026 — Handyman
OCC043993DCFA Transportation, LLC1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Suite 22K, Marietta, GA 3006706/25/2026 — Trucking Company
OCC044001DG Consulting, LLC1615 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 7206, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043960Diamond Nails Care Salon LLC4724 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 400, Marietta, GA 3006806/23/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043974Dream Cuts Barber Lounge LLC2460 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 3033906/24/2026 — Barber Shop
OCC043981Duct Dr LLCPO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 3000706/25/2026 — Air Duct Cleaning Contractor
OCC043985Freedom Electronics, LLC170 Chastain Meadows Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/25/2026 — Electronic Equipment Repair / Appliance Repair (Disabled Veteran)
OCC043950Gold Diamond LLC4497 Wickham Ct, Duluth, GA 3009706/22/2026 — Jewelry Sales
OCC043995HAtlanta1941 Beaver Brook Ln, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
OCC043979Heads Up Fire Protection2276 Sandtown Rd SW, Marietta, GA 3006006/25/2026 — Education Consultant
OCC043959HGM Rental GA3333 Hackmatack Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/23/2026 — Automobile Rental & Leasing
ALT003649Holy Trinity Lutheran Church2922 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 3006606/25/2026 — Charitable Organization
OCC043983iFlex East Cobb3623 Shamns Walk, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Fitness Center
OCC043988It’s On A Truck, LLC5046 Rosemeade Ct SW, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043962James P. Jenkins Law LLCPO Box 6004, Marietta, GA 3006206/22/2026 — Lawyer
OCC043966Jimy Vento Auto Repair LLC348 Pearl St, Marietta, GA 3006006/24/2026 — Auto Repair Shop
CON001715JMJ Construction Group Inc3340 Keenland Rd, Marietta, GA 3006206/22/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043956K Nails & Spa3595 Canton Rd, Suite 302, Marietta, GA 3006606/22/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043969KB Staffing LLC816 Emerald Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/24/2026 — Employment Agency
OCC043996Luxury Nails Spa3568 Green Pine Way, Suwanee, GA 3002406/26/2026 — Beauty Shop
CON001716Mark Construction Group485 Spring Park Place, Ste 550, Herndon, VA 2017006/24/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043975McCarthy Management LLC3429 Weymouth Ct, Marietta, GA 3006206/24/2026 — Real Estate Renting & Leasing Agency
OCC043980Neesy’s Niche Antiques1815 Penrose Ct, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/25/2026 — Used Merchandise Retail
OCC043999Nolan Weber Ins Agency Inc3855 Shallowford Rd, Ste 320, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Insurance Company
OCC043973Northside Cumberland Imaging4298 Atlanta Rd SE, Ste 100, Smyrna, GA 3008006/23/2026 — Charitable Organization
OCC043088Nu-Terminus Logistics LLC2587 Peyton Woods Trail SW, Atlanta, GA 3031106/22/2026 — Truck & Trailer Rental
OCC043952Patina & Promises4516 Fox Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 3006206/22/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
CON001718Paula E Hunt1606 Aldworth Place, Atlanta, GA 3033906/25/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043964Picaflor Pipeline Supply Inc2361 Murdock Rd, Marietta, GA 3006206/24/2026 — Wholesale Pipe & Pipeline Materials
OCC043978Prince Office Management Consultant2900 Soapstone Ct, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/25/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043990R Bell J LLC3831 Whithorn Way, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/26/2026 — Accounting & Bookkeeping
OCC043997Rolling Wrench LLC3811 Ballard Dr, Marietta, GA 3006406/26/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair
OCC044003Sea of Pearls Dental Boutique1401 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 164, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Dentist
OCC043992Shayan Home Care LLC1691 Old Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006206/26/2026 — Personal Care Home
OCC043965Sit By Me Companion Services1975 Kimberly Village Ln SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/24/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043991Squishy Dumplings4701 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 2957706/26/2026 — Toys & Game Store
OCC043970Star Group Commercial Cleaning1255 Roberts Blvd, Suite 122, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/24/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC043971Sun Pediatrics LLC1230 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste A10, Marietta, GA 3006806/24/2026 — Physician
OCC043976Tamara Moore Rachal133 Gant Quarters Ln, Marietta, GA 3006806/24/2026 — Physician
OCC043955Trusted Edge Sharpening1620 Clark Lake Dr NW, Acworth, GA 3010206/22/2026 — Saw & Knife Sharpener
OCC043972V.C. Veterans Contracting of Atlanta LLC1290 Kennestone Cir, Ste 213, Marietta, GA 3006606/23/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043982Velocity Roofing LLCPO Box 72707, Marietta, GA 3000706/25/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043953Vision & Valor Coaching2470 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 3006706/22/2026 — Education Consultant
OCC043963Wetzler Lawfirm PC4050 Manor House Dr, Marietta, GA 3006206/22/2026 — Lawyer

*Source: Cobb County New Business Listing, issue dates June 21–28, 2026. Business count: 57. Duplicate license OCC043985 appears twice in the county report because it is associated with two business classifications.

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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