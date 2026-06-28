This is Part 2 of a series of quizzes about the City of Smyrna. To do the first quiz, follow this link.

The City of Smyrna is one of the largest and most economically vibrant cities in Cobb County. But how much do you know about it? This is a new version about the city. We’ve periodically published the old one, and thought it was time for some fresh questions.

Below we’ve posted a five-question quiz, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.

Follow this link to subscribe to the free daily newsletter, and learn more about your county!

1. Which historic building was the only structure left standing in downtown Smyrna after General Sherman’s march through Cobb County in 1864? Smyrna City Hall Smyrna Public Library Smyrna Institute (the Boys' Academy) The Smyrna Depot 2. Approximately how far is downtown Smyrna from downtown Atlanta? 5 miles 10 miles 20 miles 35 miles 3. Which woman made history in 1946 by becoming Georgia’s first female mayor, serving in Smyrna? Margaret Mitchell Lorena Pruitt Rebecca Latimer Felton Martha Berry 4. Who currently serves as the Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for the City of Smyrna? Dustin Davey Eric Mohrmann Brian Marcos Tim George 5. Who currently serves as the Chief of Police for the City of Smyrna? Mark Binicewicz Joseph Bennett Keith Zgonc Louis Defense Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5