Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 28, 2026, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to heat index values that will range from the upper 90s to mid 100s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect across portions of east-central Georgia from 12 p.m to 8 p.m EDT where heat index values are forecast to be highest.

Scattered thunderstorms are also expected across portions of north and east Georgia this afternoon, which will be capable of producing frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:18 am, 72 °F L: 70 ° H: 74 ° Feels like 74 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 93 % Pressure: 1017 mb 4 mph WSW Wind Gust: 16 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 4% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:29 am Sunset: 8:53 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Independence Day

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-05-01 66 57 62 -6 T 2026-05-02 72 53 63 -5 0 2026-05-03 72 47 60 -8 0 2026-05-04 78 50 64 -4 0 2026-05-05 81 56 69 0 0 2026-05-06 82 65 74 5 0 2026-05-07 73 59 66 -3 0 2026-05-08 73 55 64 -5 0 2026-05-09 71 60 66 -4 0 2026-05-10 83 60 72 2 0 2026-05-11 83 64 74 4 0 2026-05-12 73 61 67 -3 0 2026-05-13 81 59 70 -1 0 2026-05-14 76 60 68 -3 0 2026-05-15 79 53 66 -5 0 2026-05-16 87 60 74 2 0 2026-05-17 90 68 79 8 0 2026-05-18 87 65 76 4 0 2026-05-19 88 67 78 6 0 2026-05-20 91 70 81 8 0 2026-05-21 89 72 81 8 0 2026-05-22 88 70 79 6 0 2026-05-23 85 69 77 4 0 2026-05-24 84 70 77 4 1 2026-05-25 80 69 75 1 1 2026-05-26 82 70 76 2 1 2026-05-27 85 71 78 4 0 2026-05-28 88 72 80 6 0 2026-05-29 84 71 78 3 1 2026-05-30 85 70 78 3 0 2026-05-31 75 65 70 -5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”