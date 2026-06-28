Summer fun and learning at the West Cobb Regional Library

Image above: Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club is one of the many features on West Cobb Regional Library’s July schedule
By Kelly Johnson
After summer’s official start (with the June 21st solstice), West Cobb Regional Library ramps up fun and learning with a trifecta of Family Fun, Thursday Explorers,and Monday Makers. Occurring nearly every week, these programs offer events for toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kids and tweens.
Where Family Fun events are for kids 2 to 7 years of age, they are open to young people up to 9 years of age, and the events are geared toward a Wheelie Fun Time and two parties (a Dinosaur Dance and a Garden Party). All Family Fun events begin at 10:00 AM every Wednesday.
Similarly, but for slightly older children 4 to 8 years of age, and happening every Thursday at 2:00 PM, Thursday Explorers will have special guest presenters, such as Ranger Jake with Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, for Artifact Show and Tell on July 16th.
Because the Pokémon Club is scheduled for the first Monday of July, on the 6th, Monday Makers begins the second Monday, on July 13th, and continues every Monday thereafter at 3:30 PM. This program is for tweens 9 to 12 years of age. The highlight of the program will be the scheduled event, Make Papyrus, on the 13th.
Reference the accompanying schedule for more details, as there is an event for every child around which to create a summer schedule.
Here are a few other events at West Cobb Regional Library:
- Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, July 8th at 5:30 PM
- Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, July 14th at 6:30 PM
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 27th at 6:30 PM
(Dream State by Eric Puchner)
- Tea & Talk, Thursday, July 30th at 2:00 PM
(Buckeye by Patrick Ryan)
Please be advised that West Cobb Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.
Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
+1 770 499 4485
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
ULY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Family Fun: Wheelie Fun Time
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess: Black Light
|July 02, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 14:45
|Thursday Explorers: Piedmont Past and Present
|July 03, 2026
|Friday
|–
|IN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY
|July 04, 2026
|Saturday
|–
|INDEPENDENCE DAY
JULY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 05, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 06, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|15:30 – 17:00
|Pokémon Club
|July 07, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 10:55
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Reptiles of Cobb
|17:30 – 19:30
|Daggerheart
|18:30 – 19:30
|Family BINGO Night
|July 08, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Family Fun: Dinosaur Dance Party
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess
|July 09, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 14:45
|Thursday Explorers: Firefighter Storytime
|July 10, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|Required Reeds Saxophone Quartet
|15:00 – 16:00
|5-Minute Crafts: Shell “Fossil” Palette
|July 11, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:30 – 15:00
|Fearless Art: Orbital Art (Tween and Teens Only)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
JULY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 12, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 13, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|Monday Makers: Make Papyrus
|July 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 10:55
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:30 – 15:30
|Teen Tuesday: UV Resin DIY Amber (13-17 y.o.)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|July 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Family Fun: Rock Lab
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess
|July 16, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 14:45
|Thursday Explorers: Artifact Show and Tell
|July 17, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|July 18, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
JULY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 19, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 20, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|Monday Makers: What Color is Your Dragon?
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 10:55
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Water Quality Conservation and Protection
|14:30 – 15:30
|Fossils from when Georgia was South of the Equator (w\ CCGMS)
|July 22, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Family Fun: Garden Party
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|July 23, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00
|Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus
|July 24, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:00 – 16:00
|5-Minute Crafts: Cardboard Tube Loom
|July 25, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Saturday
|14:30 – 16:00
|My First Book Group
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
JULY 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 26, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 27, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|Monday Makers: Afternoon Hangout
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Dream State by Eric Puchner)
|July 28, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 10:55
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|July 29, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 11:00
|Family Fun: Storytime
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess
|July 30, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00
|Tea & Talk (Buckeye by Patrick Ryan)
|14:00 – 14:45
|Thursday Explorers: Picture Book Theater
|July 31, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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