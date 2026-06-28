Summer fun and learning at the West Cobb Regional Library

TOPICS:
Two hens eating off the ground

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 28, 2026

Image above: Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club is one of the many features on West Cobb Regional Library’s July schedule

By Kelly Johnson

After summer’s official start (with the June 21st solstice), West Cobb Regional Library ramps up fun and learning with a trifecta of Family Fun, Thursday Explorers,and Monday Makers. Occurring nearly every week, these programs offer events for toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kids and tweens.

Where Family Fun events are for kids 2 to 7 years of age, they are open to young people up to 9 years of age, and the events are geared toward a Wheelie Fun Time and two parties (a Dinosaur Dance and a Garden Party). All Family Fun events begin at 10:00 AM every Wednesday.

Similarly, but for slightly older children 4 to 8 years of age, and happening every Thursday at 2:00 PM, Thursday Explorers will have special guest presenters, such as Ranger Jake with Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, for Artifact Show and Tell on July 16th.

Because the Pokémon Club is scheduled for the first Monday of July, on the 6th, Monday Makers begins the second Monday, on July 13th, and continues every Monday thereafter at 3:30 PM. This program is for tweens 9 to 12 years of age. The highlight of the program will be the scheduled event, Make Papyrus, on the 13th.

Reference the accompanying schedule for more details, as there is an event for every child around which to create a summer schedule.

Here are a few other events at West Cobb Regional Library:

  • Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, July 8th at 5:30 PM
  • Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, July 14th at 6:30 PM
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 27th at 6:30 PM

(Dream State by Eric Puchner)

  • Tea & Talk, Thursday, July 30th at 2:00 PM

(Buckeye by Patrick Ryan)

Please be advised that West Cobb Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

ULY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 11:00Family Fun: Wheelie Fun Time


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess: Black Light




July 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 14:45Thursday Explorers: Piedmont Past and Present




July 03, 2026FridayIN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY




July 04, 2026SaturdayINDEPENDENCE DAY




JULY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


15:30 – 17:00Pokémon Club




July 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 10:55Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Reptiles of Cobb


17:30 – 19:30Daggerheart


18:30 – 19:30Family BINGO Night




July 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 11:00Family Fun: Dinosaur Dance Party


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess




July 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 14:45Thursday Explorers: Firefighter Storytime




July 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


13:00 – 14:00Required Reeds Saxophone Quartet


15:00 – 16:005-Minute Crafts: Shell “Fossil” Palette




July 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:30 – 15:00Fearless Art: Orbital Art (Tween and Teens Only)


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




JULY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


15:30 – 16:30Monday Makers: Make Papyrus




July 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 10:55Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


13:30 – 15:30Teen Tuesday: UV Resin DIY Amber (13-17 y.o.)


18:30 – 19:30Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




July 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 11:00Family Fun: Rock Lab


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess




July 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 14:45Thursday Explorers: Artifact Show and Tell




July 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








July 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:40Saturday Storycraft


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


15:30 – 16:30Monday Makers: What Color is Your Dragon?




July 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 10:55Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Water Quality Conservation and Protection


14:30 – 15:30Fossils from when Georgia was South of the Equator (w\ CCGMS)




July 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 11:00Family Fun: Garden Party


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday




July 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus




July 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 16:005-Minute Crafts: Cardboard Tube Loom




July 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Saturday


14:30 – 16:00My First Book Group


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons




JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


15:30 – 16:30Monday Makers: Afternoon Hangout


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Dream State by Eric Puchner)




July 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 10:55Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime




July 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 11:00Family Fun: Storytime


13:00 – 16:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced [Wait List]


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess




July 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00Tea & Talk (Buckeye by Patrick Ryan)


14:00 – 14:45Thursday Explorers: Picture Book Theater




July 31, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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