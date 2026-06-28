Summer fun and learning at the West Cobb Regional Library

Image above: Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club is one of the many features on West Cobb Regional Library’s July schedule

By Kelly Johnson

After summer’s official start (with the June 21st solstice), West Cobb Regional Library ramps up fun and learning with a trifecta of Family Fun, Thursday Explorers,and Monday Makers. Occurring nearly every week, these programs offer events for toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kids and tweens.

Where Family Fun events are for kids 2 to 7 years of age, they are open to young people up to 9 years of age, and the events are geared toward a Wheelie Fun Time and two parties (a Dinosaur Dance and a Garden Party). All Family Fun events begin at 10:00 AM every Wednesday.

Similarly, but for slightly older children 4 to 8 years of age, and happening every Thursday at 2:00 PM, Thursday Explorers will have special guest presenters, such as Ranger Jake with Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, for Artifact Show and Tell on July 16th.

Because the Pokémon Club is scheduled for the first Monday of July, on the 6th, Monday Makers begins the second Monday, on July 13th, and continues every Monday thereafter at 3:30 PM. This program is for tweens 9 to 12 years of age. The highlight of the program will be the scheduled event, Make Papyrus, on the 13th.

Reference the accompanying schedule for more details, as there is an event for every child around which to create a summer schedule.

Here are a few other events at West Cobb Regional Library:

Dungeons & Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday, Wednesday, July 8th at 5:30 PM

Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, July 14th at 6:30 PM

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, July 27th at 6:30 PM

(Dream State by Eric Puchner)

Tea & Talk, Thursday, July 30th at 2:00 PM

(Buckeye by Patrick Ryan)

Please be advised that West Cobb Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

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Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.