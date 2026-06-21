Cobb County Issues 33 New Business Licenses During June 14–21

Image above created with licensed copy of Canva

Cobb County issued 33 new business licenses between June 14 and June 21, 2026, with a mix of professional services, healthcare providers, fitness and wellness businesses, contractors, retail operations and property-management entities. Several office-building ownership registrations were recorded along with new medical, childcare, automotive and consulting-related companies.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043934 1230 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner 2488 Dellwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 06/16/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043932 245 Townpark Drive Bldg Owner 600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/16/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043897 3550 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner 600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/15/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043930 600 Townpark Lane Building Owner 600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/15/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043939 975 Cobb Pl Blvd Bldg Owner 975 Cobb Pl Blvd, Suite 106, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/17/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043822 Ankle and Foot Centers of GA 1975 Highway 54 W, Ste 205, Peachtree City, GA 30269 06/17/2026 — Podiatrist (Occupational Tax) OCC043916 Big Blue Marble Academy Bldg 100 & 200 270 Windy Hill Rd SE, Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 06/15/2026 — Day Care (Appropriate Zoning Required) OCC043924 Bougee Bikes LLC 1740 North Hadaway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/16/2026 — Bicycle Sales and Service OCC043929 Divine Barber and Beauty Inc 1720 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30064 06/16/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043947 DNAK Healthcare Services LLC 1600 Parkwood Circle SE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043948 East Cobb Susuki Violen 2068 Candlewood Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 06/18/2026 — Music Lesson OCC043922 Elite Pediatric and Family Chiropractic 5205 Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/16/2026 — Chiropractor (Occupational Tax) OCC043921 Enough NMF 2660 Creekview Pt, Marietta, GA 30064 06/15/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043941 IBoost Talent 4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/18/2026 — Employment Agency OCC043945 JC Pintura Automotriz LLC 1123 Lincoln Crest Dr, Austell, GA 30106 06/18/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only) OCC043942 Jetset Pilates East Cobb 2124 Lamplight Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 06/18/2026 — Fitness Center OCC043926 La Pizza Napolitana LLC 321 Millbrook Farm Ct, Marietta, GA 30068 06/16/2026 — Catering Service OCC043925 Leithead Consulting 3860 Hampton Crest Ln, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/16/2026 — Consultant Service – Management OCC043917 Loftin Public Affairs LLC 2146 Roswell Rd, Ste 108-898, Marietta, GA 30062 06/16/2026 — Public Relations Service OCC043946 Luxe Black Limousine Services LLC 2945 Cumberland Mall SE, Apt 1024, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/17/2026 — Limousine Service (Sedan Only) OCC043919 Mailbox Makeovers LLC 26 Emerson Hill Sq, Marietta, GA 30060 06/15/2026 — Handy Man (No State License) OCC043923 Mariposa Medical Associates 577 Concord Rd SE, Ste B, Smyrna, GA 30082 06/16/2026 — Physician (Occupational Tax) BLR003646 Nava Sen Spa 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 560B, Marietta, GA 30068 06/17/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated) OCC043927 Oracle Auto Brokers LLC 4757 Canton Rd, Suite 203A, Marietta, GA 30066 06/16/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only) OCC043935 Patricia L Zerman Counseling 1373 Old Virginia Ct, Marietta, GA 30067 06/17/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling OCC043938 Southern Soleil Studio 511 Tarragon Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 06/17/2026 — Dance Studio CON001713 Stronghouse 820 Jorie Blvd, Ste 120, Oak Brook, IL 60523 06/15/2026 — Building Contractor (State License Required) OCC043933 Sutton Makes 1864 Austell Cir SW, Marietta, GA 30060 06/17/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail OCC043936 The Black Cover Company LLC 4966 Abbotts Glen Trl NW, Acworth, GA 30101 06/17/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation OCC043943 Top Performance Recruiting 795 Denards Mill Rd, Marietta, GA 30067 06/17/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043920 Trillium Virtual Assistance 8735 Dunwoody Place N, Atlanta, GA 30350 06/15/2026 — Consultant – Education OCC043937 Ultimate Transformation LLC 1930 Leacroft Ct, Marietta, GA 30062 06/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License) OCC043944 We Renew Atlanta 2211 Piedmont Forest Ct, Marietta, GA 30062 06/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.