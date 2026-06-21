Cobb County Issues 33 New Business Licenses During June 14–21

Image above created with licensed copy of Canva
Cobb County issued 33 new business licenses between June 14 and June 21, 2026, with a mix of professional services, healthcare providers, fitness and wellness businesses, contractors, retail operations and property-management entities. Several office-building ownership registrations were recorded along with new medical, childcare, automotive and consulting-related companies.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043934
|1230 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner
|2488 Dellwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
|06/16/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043932
|245 Townpark Drive Bldg Owner
|600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/16/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043897
|3550 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner
|600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043930
|600 Townpark Lane Building Owner
|600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043939
|975 Cobb Pl Blvd Bldg Owner
|975 Cobb Pl Blvd, Suite 106, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/17/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043822
|Ankle and Foot Centers of GA
|1975 Highway 54 W, Ste 205, Peachtree City, GA 30269
|06/17/2026 — Podiatrist (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043916
|Big Blue Marble Academy Bldg 100 & 200
|270 Windy Hill Rd SE, Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/15/2026 — Day Care (Appropriate Zoning Required)
|OCC043924
|Bougee Bikes LLC
|1740 North Hadaway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/16/2026 — Bicycle Sales and Service
|OCC043929
|Divine Barber and Beauty Inc
|1720 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/16/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043947
|DNAK Healthcare Services LLC
|1600 Parkwood Circle SE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043948
|East Cobb Susuki Violen
|2068 Candlewood Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/18/2026 — Music Lesson
|OCC043922
|Elite Pediatric and Family Chiropractic
|5205 Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/16/2026 — Chiropractor (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043921
|Enough NMF
|2660 Creekview Pt, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/15/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043941
|IBoost Talent
|4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/18/2026 — Employment Agency
|OCC043945
|JC Pintura Automotriz LLC
|1123 Lincoln Crest Dr, Austell, GA 30106
|06/18/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
|OCC043942
|Jetset Pilates East Cobb
|2124 Lamplight Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/18/2026 — Fitness Center
|OCC043926
|La Pizza Napolitana LLC
|321 Millbrook Farm Ct, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/16/2026 — Catering Service
|OCC043925
|Leithead Consulting
|3860 Hampton Crest Ln, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/16/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043917
|Loftin Public Affairs LLC
|2146 Roswell Rd, Ste 108-898, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/16/2026 — Public Relations Service
|OCC043946
|Luxe Black Limousine Services LLC
|2945 Cumberland Mall SE, Apt 1024, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/17/2026 — Limousine Service (Sedan Only)
|OCC043919
|Mailbox Makeovers LLC
|26 Emerson Hill Sq, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/15/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
|OCC043923
|Mariposa Medical Associates
|577 Concord Rd SE, Ste B, Smyrna, GA 30082
|06/16/2026 — Physician (Occupational Tax)
|BLR003646
|Nava Sen Spa
|1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 560B, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/17/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated)
|OCC043927
|Oracle Auto Brokers LLC
|4757 Canton Rd, Suite 203A, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/16/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
|OCC043935
|Patricia L Zerman Counseling
|1373 Old Virginia Ct, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/17/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
|OCC043938
|Southern Soleil Studio
|511 Tarragon Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
|06/17/2026 — Dance Studio
|CON001713
|Stronghouse
|820 Jorie Blvd, Ste 120, Oak Brook, IL 60523
|06/15/2026 — Building Contractor (State License Required)
|OCC043933
|Sutton Makes
|1864 Austell Cir SW, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/17/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail
|OCC043936
|The Black Cover Company LLC
|4966 Abbotts Glen Trl NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|06/17/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation
|OCC043943
|Top Performance Recruiting
|795 Denards Mill Rd, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/17/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043920
|Trillium Virtual Assistance
|8735 Dunwoody Place N, Atlanta, GA 30350
|06/15/2026 — Consultant – Education
|OCC043937
|Ultimate Transformation LLC
|1930 Leacroft Ct, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
|OCC043944
|We Renew Atlanta
|2211 Piedmont Forest Ct, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County Issues 33 New Business Licenses During June 14–21"