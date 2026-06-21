Cobb County Issues 33 New Business Licenses During June 14–21

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 21, 2026

Image above created with licensed copy of Canva

Cobb County issued 33 new business licenses between June 14 and June 21, 2026, with a mix of professional services, healthcare providers, fitness and wellness businesses, contractors, retail operations and property-management entities. Several office-building ownership registrations were recorded along with new medical, childcare, automotive and consulting-related companies.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC0439341230 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg Owner2488 Dellwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 3030506/16/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043932245 Townpark Drive Bldg Owner600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/16/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC0438973550 George Busbee Pkwy Bldg Owner600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043930600 Townpark Lane Building Owner600 Townpark Ln, Ste 370, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/15/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043939975 Cobb Pl Blvd Bldg Owner975 Cobb Pl Blvd, Suite 106, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/17/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043822Ankle and Foot Centers of GA1975 Highway 54 W, Ste 205, Peachtree City, GA 3026906/17/2026 — Podiatrist (Occupational Tax)
OCC043916Big Blue Marble Academy Bldg 100 & 200270 Windy Hill Rd SE, Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 3006006/15/2026 — Day Care (Appropriate Zoning Required)
OCC043924Bougee Bikes LLC1740 North Hadaway NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/16/2026 — Bicycle Sales and Service
OCC043929Divine Barber and Beauty Inc1720 Powder Springs Rd, Ste 140, Marietta, GA 3006406/16/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043947DNAK Healthcare Services LLC1600 Parkwood Circle SE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 3033906/18/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043948East Cobb Susuki Violen2068 Candlewood Ct, Marietta, GA 3006606/18/2026 — Music Lesson
OCC043922Elite Pediatric and Family Chiropractic5205 Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/16/2026 — Chiropractor (Occupational Tax)
OCC043921Enough NMF2660 Creekview Pt, Marietta, GA 3006406/15/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043941IBoost Talent4088 River Cliff Chase SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/18/2026 — Employment Agency
OCC043945JC Pintura Automotriz LLC1123 Lincoln Crest Dr, Austell, GA 3010606/18/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
OCC043942Jetset Pilates East Cobb2124 Lamplight Dr, Marietta, GA 3006206/18/2026 — Fitness Center
OCC043926La Pizza Napolitana LLC321 Millbrook Farm Ct, Marietta, GA 3006806/16/2026 — Catering Service
OCC043925Leithead Consulting3860 Hampton Crest Ln, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/16/2026 — Consultant Service – Management
OCC043917Loftin Public Affairs LLC2146 Roswell Rd, Ste 108-898, Marietta, GA 3006206/16/2026 — Public Relations Service
OCC043946Luxe Black Limousine Services LLC2945 Cumberland Mall SE, Apt 1024, Atlanta, GA 3033906/17/2026 — Limousine Service (Sedan Only)
OCC043919Mailbox Makeovers LLC26 Emerson Hill Sq, Marietta, GA 3006006/15/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
OCC043923Mariposa Medical Associates577 Concord Rd SE, Ste B, Smyrna, GA 3008206/16/2026 — Physician (Occupational Tax)
BLR003646Nava Sen Spa1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 560B, Marietta, GA 3006806/17/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated)
OCC043927Oracle Auto Brokers LLC4757 Canton Rd, Suite 203A, Marietta, GA 3006606/16/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
OCC043935Patricia L Zerman Counseling1373 Old Virginia Ct, Marietta, GA 3006706/17/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
OCC043938Southern Soleil Studio511 Tarragon Way SW, Atlanta, GA 3033106/17/2026 — Dance Studio
CON001713Stronghouse820 Jorie Blvd, Ste 120, Oak Brook, IL 6052306/15/2026 — Building Contractor (State License Required)
OCC043933Sutton Makes1864 Austell Cir SW, Marietta, GA 3006006/17/2026 — Arts and Crafts Retail
OCC043936The Black Cover Company LLC4966 Abbotts Glen Trl NW, Acworth, GA 3010106/17/2026 — Auto Accessories & Installation
OCC043943Top Performance Recruiting795 Denards Mill Rd, Marietta, GA 3006706/17/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043920Trillium Virtual Assistance8735 Dunwoody Place N, Atlanta, GA 3035006/15/2026 — Consultant – Education
OCC043937Ultimate Transformation LLC1930 Leacroft Ct, Marietta, GA 3006206/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
OCC043944We Renew Atlanta2211 Piedmont Forest Ct, Marietta, GA 3006206/17/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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