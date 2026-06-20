Mableton Council Agenda Includes FY 2027 Budget and Millage Rate Discussion

The Mableton City Council will meet on Monday, June 22 for a work session, and on Tuesday, June 23 for its regular meeting. Note that the regular meeting has shifted this month from its normal Wednesday meeting day to Tuesday.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.

Mayor: Michael Owens

Mayor Pro Tem/District 1 Councilmember: Ron Davis

District 2 Councilmember: Michael McNeely

District 3 Councilmember: Keisha Jeffcoat

District 4 Councilmember: Cassandra Brown

District 5 Councilmember: TJ Ferguson

District 6 Councilmember: Debora Herndon

City Council Work Session Agenda

Date: June 22, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168

The Mableton City Council will meet on June 22, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168.

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion OZAI 2026-01 Trejo Soccer Academy – Jireh Group, LLC requests a revision to zoning conditions relating to time of construction for property located in Land Lot 1070, 17th District: 560 Lions Club Drive (PIN 17010700080). Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.