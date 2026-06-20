Mableton Council Agenda Includes FY 2027 Budget and Millage Rate Discussion

The Mableton City Council will meet on Monday, June 22 for a work session, and on Tuesday, June 23 for its regular meeting. Note that the regular meeting has shifted this month from its normal Wednesday meeting day to Tuesday.
We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.
Mayor: Michael Owens
Mayor Pro Tem/District 1 Councilmember: Ron Davis
District 2 Councilmember: Michael McNeely
District 3 Councilmember: Keisha Jeffcoat
District 4 Councilmember: Cassandra Brown
District 5 Councilmember: TJ Ferguson
District 6 Councilmember: Debora Herndon
City Council Work Session Agenda
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168
The Mableton City Council will meet on June 22, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168.
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- OZAI 2026-01 Trejo Soccer Academy – Jireh Group, LLC requests a revision to zoning conditions relating to time of construction for property located in Land Lot 1070, 17th District: 560 Lions Club Drive (PIN 17010700080).
- Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review
- Announcements
- Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168
The Mableton City Council will meet on June 23, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168.
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearings
- TLUP 2025-004 – 245 Hunnicut Rd (Parcel ID 18039100080) – Request for temporary land use permit for a dog sitting business in the RA-4 (Single Family Residential) zoning district. Community Development Director – Michael Hughes.
- Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta – David Garcia, Director, Government Relations.
- Appointments
- Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker; no more than 30 minutes total. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit a public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- Consent Agenda
- Employer Declaration & Application – Employee Assistance Program (EAP) (GMEBS).
- Approval of June 10, 2026 Regular Council Meeting Minutes.
- Approval of June 8, 2026 Work Session Meeting Minutes.
- Ratification of Council member approved elevations and site plan – Brookwood Mixed Use located at 3753 Austell Rd, PIN 19085500050.
- Unfinished Business
- Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance Adopting the FY 2027 Budget (Deferred from June 10, 2026 meeting) – Finance Director Karen Ellis.
- Second Read – Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 2, Administration, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances (Deferred from June 10, 2026 meeting) – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby.
- New Business
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution Adopting Cobb County Hazard Mitigation Plan – Chief Building Official Marcus Robinson.
- First Read – Ordinance Updating the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System (GMEBS) Defined Benefit Retirement Plan Agreement for City of Mableton and General Addendum – Human Resources Director Jeanne Pope.
- First Read – Ordinance Setting a Millage Rate for the Public Safety Services District.
- Consideration and Approval of a Governmental Pole Attachment License Agreement Between the City of Mableton and Georgia Power Company – Emily Ryan, Sustainability, Greenspace, and Beautification Director.
- Other Business/Discussion
- City Manager’s Announcements/Comments
- City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments
- Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments
- Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.
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