How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz for Week Ending June 20

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

These questions are taken from news stories in the week between June 14 and June 20, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. The City of Mableton held a town hall meeting on Monday. What was the subject of that meeting? A controversial zoning issue Mableton's plan to form its own Public Safety Division Mableton's plan to form a fire department To give out awards 2. How does Mableton propose to primarily fund its police and other public safety agencies? Through a Public Safety Special Services District Through a millage rate that goes into the general fund Through bond issues Through federal and state grants 3. A 20-year-old Michigan man was arrested in Ohio for an incident that occurred in Powder Springs. What was his alleged crime? A car-jacking Homicide A home invasion Commercial burglary 4. An important organization in Cobb County celebrated the 75th anniversary of its presence in the county last week. What was that organization? The Cumberland Community Improvement District Wellstar Health System Six Flags Over Georgia Lockheed Martin 5. Cobb County became the defendant in a lawsuit filed last week. Who filed the suit? Marietta City Schools The Cobb County School District The Georgia Attorney General The U.S. Department of Justice Loading... Loading...



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