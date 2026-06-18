Suspect in Powder Springs Home Invasion Arrested in Ohio

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]



A 20-year-old Michigan man has been arrested in Ohio in connection with a home invasion shooting investigation in Powder Springs, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3:22 a.m. June 12 when officers with the Powder Springs Police Department responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Marietta Street. Homeowners reported waking up to find a masked intruder inside their home. When they confronted the suspect, he fired a shot at them before fleeing, authorities said.

The Powder Springs Police Department requested assistance from the Cobb County Police Department, and the Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

After conducting a canvass of the area and a subsequent investigation, detectives identified a 20-year-old male from Detroit as the suspect. Authorities obtained arrest warrants charging him with home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators later determined the suspect had fled to Lima, Ohio. Cobb County detectives coordinated with the Lima Police Department, which took the suspect into custody June 17.

The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.