Current Cobb DOT road work as of Thursday, June 18

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Brookwood Dr

Construction Closure

Starts: 6/15/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Brookwood Dr. Construction will have the road closed between Wisdom Way and Regal Ridge Rd. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1653

Detour:

Follow the posted detour.

Marble Mill Rd

Construction Closure

Starts: 6/15/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/2/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Marble Mill Rd. Roadway will be closed between Kennesaw Ave and Kenmill Dr. Water main installation. Contact:

Unity Construction Co., Inc.

770-943-9886

Detour:

Follow the detour.



Shipp Rd

Construction Closure

Starts: 6/15/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 6/26/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Shipp Rd. Road will be closed between Lost Lakes Dr and Old Lost Mtn Rd. Daytime-only closure between 9AM and 4PM daily. Pole replacement. Contact:

GA Power

1-888-891-0938

Detour:

Follow the posted detour.

Waterfront Drive

Construction Closure

Starts: 8/6/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 5/29/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Waterfront Dr. Road Closure Contact:

Johnson Ferry Road, LLC

404-607-1168

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour Route

Lane closures

Canton Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/10/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/9/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Canton Road. Adding right turn lane from Canton Road northbound onto Piedmont Road eastbound. Periodic lane closures due to construction.

Due West Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 4/20/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 10/11/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Due West Road. Installing a roundabout, raised median and turn lanes to the Due West Road and Antioch Road intersection. Also included will be the addition of pedestrian improvements, street lighting and striping modifications. Periodic lane closures due to construction Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

East West Connector

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 1/12/26 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on East West Connector. Extension of the westbound turn lanes at both intersections, Fontaine Road and Cooper Lake Road. Also included are pavement markings and traffic signal modifications. (Periodic lane closures due to construction) Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Gordy Pkwy

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 3/11/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 8/29/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Gordy Pkwy. intermittent restriping Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Detour:





Lower Roswell Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Detour:

Old Floyd Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Old Floyd Rd. Cobb DOT Bridge Widening Project Contact:

Cobb DOT Construction

770-528-1600

Old Stilesboro Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 4/7/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 6/30/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Old Stilesboro Road. Installing roundabout, raised medians, turn lanes, pedestrian improvements, striping modifications, and the installation of street lighting. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Shallowford Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 3/11/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 8/29/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on Shallowford Road. Realignment of the turn lanes on northbound Gordy Parkway, pavement markings and traffic signal modifications. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

South Gordon Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 5/27/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 8/19/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

One Direction closure on South Gordon Road. Installing a roundabout and raised median to the South Gordon Road at Pisgah Road/Crossing Creek Point intersection. Also included will be the addition of pedestrian improvements and street lighting. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

To read news about the Cobb DOT published in the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link.