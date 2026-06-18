Metro Atlanta Under Wind Advisory From Thursday Evening Through Friday Morning

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that goes into effect this evening, Thursday, June 18, and extends into Friday morning.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook states the following:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Some isolated higher wind gusts may be possible. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Barrow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Chattahoochee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fayette

Glascock

Greene

Gwinnett

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Macon

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pike

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Upson

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Cities mentioned in the alert