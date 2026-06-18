Metro Atlanta Under Wind Advisory From Thursday Evening Through Friday Morning

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The big bad wolf blowing down one of the three little pigs straw houses

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 18, 2026

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that goes into effect this evening, Thursday, June 18, and extends into Friday morning.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined,  follow this link.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook states the following:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Some isolated higher wind gusts may be possible. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Counties included in the alert

  • Baldwin
  • Barrow
  • Bibb
  • Bleckley
  • Butts
  • Carroll
  • Chattahoochee
  • Clarke
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Crawford
  • Crisp
  • DeKalb
  • Dodge
  • Dooly
  • Douglas
  • Emanuel
  • Fayette
  • Glascock
  • Greene
  • Gwinnett
  • Hancock
  • Haralson
  • Harris
  • Heard
  • Henry
  • Houston
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Johnson
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Laurens
  • Macon
  • Marion
  • Meriwether
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Morgan
  • Muscogee
  • Newton
  • North Fulton
  • Oconee
  • Oglethorpe
  • Paulding
  • Peach
  • Pike
  • Pulaski
  • Putnam
  • Rockdale
  • Schley
  • South Fulton
  • Spalding
  • Stewart
  • Sumter
  • Talbot
  • Taliaferro
  • Taylor
  • Telfair
  • Toombs
  • Treutlen
  • Troup
  • Twiggs
  • Upson
  • Walton
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Webster
  • Wheeler
  • Wilcox
  • Wilkes
  • Wilkinson

Cities mentioned in the alert

  • Abbeville
  • Alamo
  • Americus
  • Athens
  • Atlanta
  • Barnesville
  • Bremen
  • Buena Vista
  • Butler
  • Carrollton
  • Cochran
  • Columbus
  • Conyers
  • Cordele
  • Covington
  • Crawford
  • Crawfordville
  • Dallas
  • Decatur
  • Douglasville
  • Dublin
  • East Point
  • Eastman
  • Eatonton
  • Ellaville
  • Fort Benning
  • Fort Valley
  • Forsyth
  • Franklin
  • Gibson
  • Gray
  • Greensboro
  • Griffin
  • Hawkinsville
  • Jackson
  • Jeffersonville
  • Lawrenceville
  • Louisville
  • Lumpkin
  • Macon
  • Madison
  • Manchester
  • Marietta
  • McRae
  • Milledgeville
  • Monroe
  • Montezuma
  • Monticello
  • Mount Vernon
  • Newnan
  • Peachtree City
  • Pine Mountain
  • Preston
  • Riverdale
  • Roberta
  • Sandersville
  • Soperton
  • Sparta
  • Stockbridge
  • Swainsboro
  • Talbotton
  • Thomaston
  • Toomsboro
  • Vidalia
  • Vienna
  • Warner Robins
  • Warrenton
  • Washington
  • Watkinsville
  • West Point
  • Winder
  • Wrightsville
  • Zebulon

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