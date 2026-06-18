Metro Atlanta Under Wind Advisory From Thursday Evening Through Friday Morning

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that goes into effect this evening, Thursday, June 18, and extends into Friday morning.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?
The hazardous weather outlook states the following:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Some isolated higher wind gusts may be possible. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Barrow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Chattahoochee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fayette
- Glascock
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Macon
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pike
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Upson
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
Cities mentioned in the alert
- Abbeville
- Alamo
- Americus
- Athens
- Atlanta
- Barnesville
- Bremen
- Buena Vista
- Butler
- Carrollton
- Cochran
- Columbus
- Conyers
- Cordele
- Covington
- Crawford
- Crawfordville
- Dallas
- Decatur
- Douglasville
- Dublin
- East Point
- Eastman
- Eatonton
- Ellaville
- Fort Benning
- Fort Valley
- Forsyth
- Franklin
- Gibson
- Gray
- Greensboro
- Griffin
- Hawkinsville
- Jackson
- Jeffersonville
- Lawrenceville
- Louisville
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Manchester
- Marietta
- McRae
- Milledgeville
- Monroe
- Montezuma
- Monticello
- Mount Vernon
- Newnan
- Peachtree City
- Pine Mountain
- Preston
- Riverdale
- Roberta
- Sandersville
- Soperton
- Sparta
- Stockbridge
- Swainsboro
- Talbotton
- Thomaston
- Toomsboro
- Vidalia
- Vienna
- Warner Robins
- Warrenton
- Washington
- Watkinsville
- West Point
- Winder
- Wrightsville
- Zebulon
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