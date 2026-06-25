Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation Awarded Honda Contribution to Advance Child Passenger Safety

The following news release was distributed by Cobb & Douglas Public Health:



The Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation has received a $40,000 contribution from Honda to strengthen child passenger safety efforts in Cobb and Douglas counties through the distribution of vehicle safety seats to families in need. The funding will support SAFE KIDS Cobb and SAFE KIDS Douglas–two community coalitions committed to preventing unintentional childhood injuries and promoting child safety education.

“We are deeply appreciative of Honda’s generous support,” said Lisa Crossman, Executive Director of the Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation. “This important contribution will enable SAFE KIDS Cobb and SAFE KIDS Douglas to continue providing essential car seat inspections, safety education, and access to car seats for families in need. Honda’s support plays a vital role in helping keep our youngest community members safe.”

The SAFE KIDS coalitions in Cobb and Douglas counties are nonprofit organizations led by Cobb & Douglas Public Health and are members of the Safe Kids Worldwide network — the nation’s only organization solely focused on preventing unintentional childhood injuries, the leading cause of death for children ages 14 and under. Together, the coalitions serve more than 20,000 individuals annually through weekly car seat inspections conducted by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, as well as the distribution of critical safety equipment.

For more information about SAFE KIDS Cobb and Douglas or the programs supported through this donation, visit Cobb & Douglas Public Health or call 770-514-2300.



About Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation

The Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation was founded in 1994 to provide financial, fundraising, and advocacy support for the MISSION of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, which is, “with our partners, to

promote and protect the health and safety of the residents of Cobb and Douglas counties.” Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health has worked to achieve healthy people in healthy communities by: Preventing epidemics and spread of disease; Protecting against environmental hazards; Preventing injuries; Promoting and encouraging healthy behaviors; Responding to disasters and assisting in community recovery; Assuring the quality and accessibility of health care. By excelling at our core responsibilities, we will assist our residents in living healthier, longer and more rewarding lives.