Mayor launches Mableton initiative to combat childhood hunger during summer break

Photo above: Mayor Michael Owens and Kennedy Camp

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens announced in a press release that he has launched a citywide initiative aimed at ensuring every child in the city has access to nutritious meals during the summer, bringing together nonprofit organizations, community leaders and volunteers to address childhood food insecurity.

The Mayor’s Summer Nutrition & Family Empowerment Initiative is backed by a $24,000 grant from the Mayors Alliance Action Fund to End Childhood Hunger, administered by Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign and supported by Dollar Tree. The funding will help expand outreach, strengthen partnerships and connect more families with existing summer meal programs.

Mableton, Cobb County’s largest city with nearly 80,000 residents, is estimated to have between 2,500 and 4,500 children who may experience food insecurity during the summer months when school is out of session. Rather than creating new programs, the initiative focuses on increasing awareness of existing resources, identifying service gaps and improving coordination among community organizations.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream without worrying about where their next meal is coming from,” Owens said. “This initiative is about investing in our children, strengthening our families, and building a healthier Mableton.”

The city will partner with organizations including Family Life Restoration Center, H.O.P.E. Family Resources, Sweetwater Mission and the South Cobb Regional Library to strengthen the network of services already available to families. During the initiative’s kickoff meeting, participants discussed expanding access to summer meal programs, improving collaboration among community organizations and reaching underserved neighborhoods.

“Our goal is ambitious because our children deserve ambitious leadership,” Owens said. “We are working toward a Mableton where no child goes hungry this summer. That goal will require partnership, compassion, innovation, and determination, but I believe in this community. Together, we can ensure that every child has the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and reach their full potential.”

One of the initiative’s first public events will be Books & Bites on Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road. Owens will read to children before free meals are served to children 18 and younger through the Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program. Organizers said the event is designed to promote literacy, nutrition and family engagement while supporting children’s health and academic success throughout the summer.

The Mayor’s Office is encouraging nonprofit organizations, businesses, civic groups, faith communities, healthcare providers and volunteers to join the effort to ensure children across Mableton have reliable access to nutritious meals throughout the summer.