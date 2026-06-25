Marietta Brought Cake to America’s 250th Birthday Party

Image above by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

If cities could blow out birthday candles, Marietta’s cake would probably require a fire permit.

​As Marietta, Georgia, celebrates its 250th anniversary (technically 192 years, being founded in 1834) alongside the nationwide America 250th festivities, the city finds itself in a rare and remarkable position: old enough to have many stories, yet young enough to keep making new ones. Across the historic Square, beneath the watchful courthouse clock, and along streets that have welcomed generations of dreamers, builders, artists, and entrepreneurs. Marietta’s birthday feels less like a formal historical commemoration and more like a family reunion that somehow invited an entire city.

Imagine, for a moment, the generations who have crossed these streets. Farmers bringing produce to market. Railroad workers helping connect communities. Children chasing ice cream cones on summer evenings. Veterans returning home. Newlyweds posing for photographs. Musicians tuning guitars before a concert in the park. Each person contributed a note to the ongoing melody that has become Marietta’s song.​

Speaking of songs, there will be an Atlanta native band kicking off the weekend on July 3rd, as Drivin N Cryin take the stage at 7pm in Glover Park to wow the crowd with their signature Southern rock ballads. I may or may not have snuck in with a fake ID to see them play back in 1985 at the 688 club in Atlanta, and they have truly stood the test of time with nine full-length albums, a gold record, and induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2015. No tables can be reserved for this concert, so bring your lawn chairs and be ready to rock!​

July 4th will be an all-day party starting with the Let Freedom Ring Parade at 10 am. With over 100 entries, 2000 participants, and an estimated 30,000 spectators, this is always a fun way to kick off the day. I always recommend parking at Lewis Park and taking a ten-minute stroll past beautiful turn-of-the-century historic homes to the parade route to avoid the headache of trying to park at the square. ​

There will be happenings throughout the day, including arts & crafts, a Kid’s zone, food vendors, music on the stage all day, and a Liberty Bell ringing ceremony at 2 pm. The bell in the square is an exact replica of the one in Philly, minus the crack, and was actually made in the same foundry in England. It was gifted to the city in 1976 by the Marietta Jaycees to celebrate the US Bicentennial. The more you know.

The always popular Journey tribute band Departure will take the stage at 8 pm and play until the fireworks begin around 930. We have seen them many times at local venues around Cobb, and they’ve played at the Strand several times recently. The Strand has a great rooftop view of the parade and fireworks, so get tickets early. If you want a more laid-back, less crowded view, head back to your car at Lewis Park, unpack your chairs and cooler for a spectacular view of the fireworks from the hill adjacent to the dog park. ​

As the fireworks burst overhead and celebrations fill the year, Marietta reminds us that a city is more than buildings and streets. It is a collection of memories, hopes, and human connections woven together across generations. It is grandparents telling stories to grandchildren. It is newcomers becoming neighbors. It is history meeting tomorrow on the same sidewalk.​

So here’s to Marietta at 250: a city with deep roots, bright dreams, and enough character to fill several centuries more. May the next chapter be every bit as colorful, welcoming, and delightfully unpredictable as the first.​

And may someone remember to order an even bigger cake for the 300th.