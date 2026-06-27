Cumberland Area Council panel to provide insider update on The Henry development in on July 8

Photo above: Street view of Battery Ave. in the Cumberland area: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier

According to a press release from the Cobb Chamber, business and community leaders will get an inside look at one of Cumberland’s most closely watched developments when the Chamber hosts its next Cumberland Area Council on July 8, featuring executives leading the development and construction of The Henry.

The panel will highlight the progress of The Henry, with speakers discussing construction updates, key project milestones and future plans for the mixed-use development. Organizers said attendees also will learn how developers, construction partners and community stakeholders are working together to strengthen the local economy and enhance quality of life in Cobb County.

Featured panelists

Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development for the Atlanta Braves

Zac Marquess, chief development officer for Goldenrod Companies

Nick Ruzicka, senior project manager with JE Dunn Construction

The discussion will be moderated by Dana Johnson, chief operating officer of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb.

Event details

Registration is open through July 7. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. July 8 at the Cobb Chamber. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $45 for nonmembers. Walk-up registration and payment will not be accepted.

The event is sponsored by series presenting sponsor Northside Hospital, yearlong networking sponsor CROFT & Associates and program sponsor Cobb Community Foundation.

For more information about the Cumberland Area Council or other Area Council programs, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Director of SelectCobb, and Melissa Cantrell of CDH Partners is the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

About The Henry

The Henry is a major mixed-use development under construction in Cumberland, adjacent to The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. The project will feature two high-rise towers that combine luxury apartments, for-sale condominiums, an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott, street-level retail, restaurants, and entertainment space into a single walkable destination. Designed to strengthen Cumberland’s growing urban core, the development will also include pedestrian bridges connecting directly to The Battery, along with resort-style amenities such as expansive outdoor decks, pools, fitness facilities, and gathering spaces.

Named in honor of baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron, The Henry is being developed through a partnership that includes Goldenrod Companies, SK Commercial Realty, and Braves Development Company. The project is expected to add hundreds of new residences, a 250-room hotel, retail and dining options, and public spaces that further expand the live-work-play environment surrounding Truist Park. Developers describe it as one of the most significant additions to the Cumberland district, reinforcing the area’s emergence as one of metro Atlanta’s premier mixed-use destinations.