Cobb Chamber Opens Nominations for 2026 Citizen of the Year Awards

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that it is accepting nominations for its 2026 Citizen of the Year Awards, recognizing individuals whose exceptional service and community involvement have made a lasting impact across Cobb County.

The annual awards program, conducted in partnership with local cities, business associations and civic organizations, honors residents who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to improving their communities through meaningful service and leadership.

Recipients will be recognized during the Cobb Chamber’s Area Council programs in the following communities: Acworth, Austell, Cumberland, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna, Town Center and West Cobb.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 28. Community members can submit nominations online at https://tinyurl.com/mtexbjfj.

Capital City Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Citizen of the Year Awards.

For more information about the awards program, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or by email at kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Director of SelectCobb, and Melissa Cantrell of CDH Partners is the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows: