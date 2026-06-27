North Cobb Regional Library Honors America 250 with Flag Art

Ahead of celebrating America’s Independence, North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled an Arts and Crafts event for children 5 to 12 years of age, on Thursday, July 2nd at 4:30 PM. While the event is straightforward, creating an American Flag Collage out of magazine scraps, the symbolism of the subject matter is complex and often ignites a visceral reaction, rooted in either some sense of patriotism and pride or disdain and contempt, based on its historical relationship with people at home or abroad.

The politics around or with the Stars and Stripes aside, as a symbol, what does it really represent? What does it stand for?

Most know that the thirteen stripes represent the original colonies that settled North America, and the stars reflect the states. According to the National Flag Foundation, however, the American flag is more of a living document, not a symbol of design. Prior to 1776, for instance, the thirteen stripes told of the colonies’ collective resistance to the British Empire, but as they were still dependent on the empire, the stripes accompanied a canton with the Union Jack.

That was the beginning of the living document that would be edited in 1777 and finalized by the Flag Act 1818, making permanent thirteen stripes for America’s original colonies and one star for every state that grew it. The flag known today.

If it is true that the American flag is a historical record more than a symbol, then it doesn’t represent freedom per se or “the American way”; but rather, its colors and the arrangement of those colors are a visual representation of the Constitution. Red: hardiness, valor, and bravery; White: purity (pure intentions) and innocence (high ideals); Blue: vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

As much as the Constitution has evolved to serve a just and free society—for everyone—the colors of the American flag reflect the inalienable characteristics of humanity, of human beings. America, the Constitution, and the flag are not that of any one individual, ideology, or “tribe”. This country, its governing Document, and its living document belong to everyone, for collectively they are everyone.

It is perhaps good that the American Flag Collage event is for children. Who better can represent America’s flag creatively on its 250th without bias or opinion?

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library after Independence Day are:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM

(The Secret of Chimneys by Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, July 8th at 6:00 PM

(Ready to Score by Jodie Slaughter)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion,

Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 PM

(Garment of Shadows by Laurie R. King)

Horror Book Club, Monday, July 27th at 6:00 PM

(Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare)

Please be advised that North Cobb Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

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Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.