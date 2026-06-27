North Cobb Regional Library Honors America 250 with Flag Art

TOPICS:
Two American flags at angles to each other

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 27, 2026

Ahead of celebrating America’s Independence, North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled an Arts and Crafts event for children 5 to 12 years of age, on Thursday, July 2nd at 4:30 PM. While the event is straightforward, creating an American Flag Collage out of magazine scraps, the symbolism of the subject matter is complex and often ignites a visceral reaction, rooted in either some sense of patriotism and pride or disdain and contempt, based on its historical relationship with people at home or abroad.

The politics around or with the Stars and Stripes aside, as a symbol, what does it really represent? What does it stand for?

Most know that the thirteen stripes represent the original colonies that settled North America, and the stars reflect the states. According to the National Flag Foundation, however, the American flag is more of a living document, not a symbol of design. Prior to 1776, for instance, the thirteen stripes told of the colonies’ collective resistance to the British Empire, but as they were still dependent on the empire, the stripes accompanied a canton with the Union Jack.

That was the beginning of the living document that would be edited in 1777 and finalized by the Flag Act 1818, making permanent thirteen stripes for America’s original colonies and one star for every state that grew it. The flag known today.

If it is true that the American flag is a historical record more than a symbol, then it doesn’t represent freedom per se or “the American way”; but rather, its colors and the arrangement of those colors are a visual representation of the Constitution. Red: hardiness, valor, and bravery; White: purity (pure intentions) and innocence (high ideals); Blue: vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

As much as the Constitution has evolved to serve a just and free society—for everyone—the colors of the American flag reflect the inalienable characteristics of humanity, of human beings. America, the Constitution, and the flag are not that of any one individual, ideology, or “tribe”. This country, its governing Document, and its living document belong to everyone, for collectively they are everyone.

It is perhaps good that the American Flag Collage event is for children. Who better can represent America’s flag creatively on its 250th without bias or opinion?

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library after Independence Day are:

  • Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM

(The Secret of Chimneys by Agatha Christie)

  • Romance Book Club, Wednesday, July 8th at 6:00 PM

(Ready to Score by Jodie Slaughter)

  • Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion,

Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 PM

(Garment of Shadows by Laurie R. King)

  • Horror Book Club, Monday, July 27th at 6:00 PM

(Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare)

Please be advised that North Cobb Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JULY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Mini-Zines (@NCRL)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night




July 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30CCPL Celebrates America 250: American Flag Collage




July 03, 2026FridayIN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY




July 04, 2026SaturdayINDEPENDENCE DAY




JULY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


18:00 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club (The Secret of Chimneys by Agatha Christie)




July 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:030 – 12:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




July 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


9:30 – 16:30AARP Smart Driver Course


10:00 – 13:00GED Prep Classes


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Dino Nugget Keychains (@NCRL)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night


18:00 – 19:30Romance Book Club (Ready to Score by Jodie Slaughter)




July 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:15Sensory-Friendly Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Build a Park with Ranger Jake




July 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


15:00 – 17:00Disney Movie Sing-a-Long and Craft




July 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up




JULY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


13:00 – 14:30The Joys of Photography


15:00 – 17:00Video Game Club (@NCRL)


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (@NCRL)




July 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:00Pokémon Club


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




July 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Altoid Tin Libraries (@NCRL)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




July 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Read Across Generations


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Tellus Museum: Fossil Trunk




July 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


16:30 – 17:30Book Buddies




July 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (@ NCRL)




July 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion (Garment of Shadows by Laurie R. King)




July 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing Series (@NCRL)


14:00 – 16:00Summer Craft-a-Thon: Critter Keychains (@NCRL)


14:00Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night


18:00 – 19:00All Ages BINGO




July 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Exploring Ecosystems w\ Southeastern Grasslands Institute




July 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 14:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


15:00 – 17:00Camp Half Blood Bash (@NCRL)


16:00 – 15:00Paws to Read with Tucker




July 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Bloom and Brew: A Floral Tea Party




JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


18:00 – 19:30Horror Book Club (Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare)


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (@NCRL)




July 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover-to-Cover (The Windows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey)


15:00 – 16:00Pokémon Club




July 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00North Cobb Library Craft and Chat


15:00 – 16:00Piedmont Past & Present (with Cobb Water)


16:00 – 19:00Family Board Game Night




July 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Spanish & English Dino Storytime




July 31, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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