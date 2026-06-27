How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz for Week Ending June 20

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

These questions are taken from news stories in the week between June 21 and June 27, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. The Cobb County Public Library and the Winship Cancer Institute partnered to offer free screening for what type of disease? Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Ovarian Cancer 2. The Town Center Community gives awards each year to recognize community members, leaders and businesses for their contributions to the Town Center district. What are the awards called? Townie Awards Community Service Awards TCCID Achievement Awards Local Hero Awards 3. Cobb & Douglas Public Health received a $40,000 grant to advance child passenger safety. What company gave that grant? Toyota Chevrolet Nissan Honda 4. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted to put a referendum on the ballot for this November. What is the subject of the referendum? Setting the millage rate Extending MARTA into Cobb 2028 SPLOST Whether to advance with a parks bond 5. Mableton Mayor Michael Owens announced a new initiative to address a serious issue in the city. What is that issue? Child Hunger Homelessness Illegal Tire Dumping Noise Pollution Loading... Loading...



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