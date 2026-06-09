Flood Risk Grows Across North Georgia as Heavy Rain Moves In

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for much of north and central Georgia today, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to create a flood risk, especially across parts of North Georgia. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
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What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?
The hazardous weather outlook states the following:
357 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2026
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Locally heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms will pose a
flood risk today primarily over portions of North Georgia.
Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…
Daily thunderstorm chances will last through much of the upcoming
week. While widespread severe weather is not expected, storms
could include heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Locally heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms also pose a
flood risk. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.
Areas which receive heavy rainfall multiple days in a row will see
an elevated flash flood risk.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Glascock
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Towns
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
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