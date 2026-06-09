Flood Risk Grows Across North Georgia as Heavy Rain Moves In

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for much of north and central Georgia today, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to create a flood risk, especially across parts of North Georgia. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook states the following:

357 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2026 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Locally heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms will pose a

flood risk today primarily over portions of North Georgia.

Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Daily thunderstorm chances will last through much of the upcoming

week. While widespread severe weather is not expected, storms

could include heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms also pose a

flood risk. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Areas which receive heavy rainfall multiple days in a row will see

an elevated flash flood risk.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: