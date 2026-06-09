Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness programs in June at Switzer Library

PHOTO: Monica W. Parker, MD (photo courtesy of Cobb County Public Library)

Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement about events at Switzer Library in honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month:

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for communities to focus on brain health and honor the caregivers who support those with dementia. Three special programs organized for the month-long observance are on the calendars of the Charles D. Switzer Library and the Accessibility Services Department.

A-Z Caregiver Resources: Support and Education : 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11. The program will provide real-world advice, encouragement and practical local and national resources for those navigating the complexities of caregiving. This session aims to empower caregivers with information about their role and maintaining essential self-care. Cobb Senior Services volunteer Linda Bowman, an experienced caregiver, will lead this session. The information provided can benefit caregivers managing any type of illness.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Past, Present and Future : Noon on Monday, June 15. In collaboration with Emory University’s Goizueta Brain Health Institute, Monica W. Parker, MD, associate professor of neurology, will give a presentation on neurocognitive disorders and share updated information on diagnosis, prevention, management, and research. Dr. Parker is a highly renowned physician, researcher, geriatrician, and caregiver. She is recognized as a pioneer for her efforts to increase diversity in clinical trials. Register for the program at cobbcounty.gov/library.

Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack – Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month Edition : 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Accessibility Services presents a special program featuring Jack, a trained therapy dog with CAREing Paws. Registration is required for the opportunity for adults to practice literacy skills in a low stress, sensory-friendly setting. To register for a 15-minute session with Jack and for more information, call Accessibility Services at 770-528-2376.

Switzer Library and the Accessibility Services Department are located at 266 Roswell St. NE, Marietta 30060, near the Marietta Square. For more information, call 770-528-2320 or visit cobbcounty.gov/library.