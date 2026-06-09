Atlanta Latino Lions Club Raises Funds for Scholarships and Community Programs

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the annual Bingo Fundraiser held at the Smyrna Community Center:

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club hosted their annual Bingo Fundraiser at the

Smyrna Community Center. The place was packed with people enjoying

delicious food, learning about Lionism and winning fantastic prizes. The

proceeds raised will go toward their efforts to assist with student

scholarships, school vision screenings, environmental conservation and

humanitarian causes. We very much appreciate the event sponsors. It was a wonderful event, and everyone had a great time.