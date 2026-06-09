Cobb County Charity Motorcycle Ride Returns June 20 to Combat Senior Food Insecurity

A community motorcycle ride aimed at helping older adults facing hunger in Cobb County will return next summer, with proceeds supporting local meal assistance programs serving vulnerable seniors.

The Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County announced it will host the second annual Born to Be a Senior Charity Ride on June 20, 2026. The fundraising event will benefit Cobb County Senior Services Meals on Wheels and MUST Ministries, organizations that provide food assistance and support services to seniors and families throughout the region.

Organizers say the event comes as food insecurity remains a significant challenge for older adults in the area. Nearly one in 12 Cobb County residents age 60 and older experiences food insecurity, according to information provided by the organization. Georgia ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for senior hunger.

Registration will open at 10:30 a.m. at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q in Marietta, with riders departing at 11:30 a.m. The ride will conclude at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson in Cartersville, where participants and community members can attend a gathering featuring food and raffles. The event is open to riders and non-riders.

Registration costs $20 per vehicle, with all proceeds directed toward senior assistance efforts through the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County.

“This ride is about more than miles. It’s about showing up for the seniors in our community who need support,” said Jim D’Emilio, Executive Director of the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County. “Every rider who registers, every business that sponsors, and every neighbor who shares the event helps put meals on tables and supports seniors across our community.”

Cobb County Senior Services Meals on Wheels delivers meals and wellness checks to qualifying homebound seniors, while MUST Ministries provides food, shelter and supportive services throughout metro Atlanta, including programs that assist older adults. Organizers said the services help seniors remain independent and safely housed.

The event is supported by several community partners, including Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q, Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Credit Union of Georgia, Black Cat Merchandising and Cobb County Senior Services.

Born to Be a Senior Charity Ride