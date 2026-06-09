Cobb County Reports Light Turnout During First Days of Early Voting

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 9, 2026

By Mark Woolsey

Only a small number of Cobb voters turned out for the first two days of early  voting in the upcoming  primary runoff set for June 16.

Cobb Elections and Voter Registration reports that 1,887 voters visited several sites playing host to early voting Saturday and Sunday. Some 1,323 turned out on Saturday. Sunday’s vote total  was much lower at 564.

The East voting location at the East Cobb Government Center was the busiest polling spot over the weekend, with 491 residents turning out to cast ballots.

A number of high-profile runoff races are on the ballot for the June 16 vote.

The runoff is occurring because in several races, no candidate received at least 50 percent of the vote. The vote on the 16th will determine which candidates head to November, including the Republican U.S. Senate Race  between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Senator John Osoff in the fall.

Another closely watched race is the Republican nomination for Governor, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones squaring off against business magnate Rick Jackson. The winner will head to the November ballot and face former Atlanta mayor and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Other Republican races appearing on the GOP ballot include contests for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and for U.S. Congress in District 11.

On the Democratic ballot, races set to be decided June 1 include the lieutenant governor and secretary of state offices,

 Early voting continues through this coming Friday at:

AREALOCATION
NORTH: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday VotingNorth Cobb Senior Center 3900 S Main St Acworth, GA 30101
SOUTH: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday VotingSouth Cobb Community Center 620 Lions Club Dr Mableton, GA 30126
EAST: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday VotingEast Cobb Government Service Center 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
WEST: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday VotingBoots Ward Recreation Center 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127
MABLETON: *DROP BOXMilford Recreation Center 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Rd SW Marietta, GA 30060
POWDER
SPRINGS: *DROP BOX		Ron Anderson Recreation Center 3820 Macedonia Rd Powder Springs, GA 30127
MAIN OFFICE: *Saturday & Sunday VotingMain Office 995 Roswell St NE Marietta, GA 30060
NORTHEAST:Tim D. Lee Senior Center 3332 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
NORTHWEST:West Cobb Regional Library 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln Kennesaw, GA 30152
SOUTHWEST:Collar Park Community Center 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd Austell, GA 30168
KENNESAW:Ben Robertson Community Center 2753 Watts Dr Kennesaw, GA 30144
CENTRAL:Fair Oaks Recreation Center 1465 West Booth Rd Ext Marietta, GA 30008
SMYRNA:First Baptist Church of Smyrna 1275 Church St Smyrna GA, 30080

Voters can also head to the Cobb Elections main office, 995 Roswell St., Marietta.

Voting hours at all locations  will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Several locations will also have drop boxes in place, including the North Cobb Senior Center and South Cobb Community Center, The East Cobb County Government Service Center and the Boots Ward Recreation center.

There will be no advance voting Saturday through Monday leading up to the runoff. Voters are to cast ballots in their regular assigned precincts on Tuesday.

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