Cobb County Reports Light Turnout During First Days of Early Voting

By Mark Woolsey

Only a small number of Cobb voters turned out for the first two days of early voting in the upcoming primary runoff set for June 16.

Cobb Elections and Voter Registration reports that 1,887 voters visited several sites playing host to early voting Saturday and Sunday. Some 1,323 turned out on Saturday. Sunday’s vote total was much lower at 564.

The East voting location at the East Cobb Government Center was the busiest polling spot over the weekend, with 491 residents turning out to cast ballots.

A number of high-profile runoff races are on the ballot for the June 16 vote.

The runoff is occurring because in several races, no candidate received at least 50 percent of the vote. The vote on the 16th will determine which candidates head to November, including the Republican U.S. Senate Race between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Senator John Osoff in the fall.

Another closely watched race is the Republican nomination for Governor, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones squaring off against business magnate Rick Jackson. The winner will head to the November ballot and face former Atlanta mayor and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Other Republican races appearing on the GOP ballot include contests for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and for U.S. Congress in District 11.

On the Democratic ballot, races set to be decided June 1 include the lieutenant governor and secretary of state offices,

Early voting continues through this coming Friday at:

AREA LOCATION NORTH: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday Voting North Cobb Senior Center 3900 S Main St Acworth, GA 30101 SOUTH: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday Voting South Cobb Community Center 620 Lions Club Dr Mableton, GA 30126 EAST: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday Voting East Cobb Government Service Center 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068 WEST: *DROP BOX *Saturday & Sunday Voting Boots Ward Recreation Center 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127 MABLETON: *DROP BOX Milford Recreation Center 675 Smyrna Powder Springs Rd SW Marietta, GA 30060 POWDER

SPRINGS: *DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center 3820 Macedonia Rd Powder Springs, GA 30127 MAIN OFFICE: *Saturday & Sunday Voting Main Office 995 Roswell St NE Marietta, GA 30060 NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center 3332 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066 NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln Kennesaw, GA 30152 SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd Austell, GA 30168 KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center 2753 Watts Dr Kennesaw, GA 30144 CENTRAL: Fair Oaks Recreation Center 1465 West Booth Rd Ext Marietta, GA 30008 SMYRNA: First Baptist Church of Smyrna 1275 Church St Smyrna GA, 30080

Voters can also head to the Cobb Elections main office, 995 Roswell St., Marietta.

Voting hours at all locations will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Several locations will also have drop boxes in place, including the North Cobb Senior Center and South Cobb Community Center, The East Cobb County Government Service Center and the Boots Ward Recreation center.

There will be no advance voting Saturday through Monday leading up to the runoff. Voters are to cast ballots in their regular assigned precincts on Tuesday.