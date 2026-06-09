How much do you know about Kennesaw? Take the quiz and find out!

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw?
The Cobb County Courier runs daily quizzes.
Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.
If you like the quizzes, and want to be reminded of them, subscribe to the Courier’s free daily newsletter at this link, where you get not only a link the the quiz of the day, but other headlines and information about the county.
After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.
So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!
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