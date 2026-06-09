How much do you know about Kennesaw? Take the quiz and find out!

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 9, 2026

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw?

The Cobb County Courier runs daily quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

If you like the quizzes, and want to be reminded of them, subscribe to the Courier’s free daily newsletter at this link, where you get not only a link the the quiz of the day, but other headlines and information about the county.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. Who is the mayor of Kennesaw?
2. Who is the police chief of Kennesaw?
3.

What is the name of the botanical garden in Kennesaw?

4. What famous locomotive is stored in the Southern Museum of Locomotive and Civil War History?
5. What is the name of the community center in Adams Park in Kennesaw?
6. Who is the city manager of Kennesaw?
7. By 2024 estimates, what is the population of Kennesaw?
8. Kennesaw partners with another government to provide 911 service.  What is that government?
9. What is the largest city park in Kennesaw?
10. What regional library in the Cobb system serves Kennesaw and Acworth?

 

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

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