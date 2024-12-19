Kennesaw extends contract for police surveillance platform

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Kennesaw City Council approved a contract extension through 2030 with Axon Enterprises, Inc. for use of a platform which allows law enforcement to integrate and access real-time camera footage around the city.

The city signed a four-year contract with FUSUS in 2023 for $75,000 per year using federal grant money. The original contract ends in 2026, but Axon purchased FUSUS in the time since the agreement was made.

According to Police Chief Bill Westenberger, upon acquisition, Axon reached out to inform him that the annual costs will increase significantly in coming years. The extended contract will save the city $70,000.

2026 is the last year the city will pay an annual fee of $75,000. It will go up to $104,000 in 2027, $108,160 in 2028, $112,486 in 2029, and $116,985 in 2030, under the extension.

Axon offered an option of a five or 10-year contract, but Westenberger and city manager Jeff Drobney negotiated for seven.

The city has the option to terminate the agreement early if it chooses to not include the program in future budgets.

Westenberger told Mayor Derek Easterling and the Council that the platform has been essential for investigations.

Surrounding jurisdictions also use it, making it easier to collaborate.

“Even in our most recent homicide it was critical in helping us get to the point of an arrest. The ability to tie into, not only our cameras, but cameras that are county wide is critical to be able to get real time and be able to go back and connect,” Westenberger said.

In October, the city entered into a separate five-year contract with Axon for a total of $354,840 to update its taser inventory. The deal included 87 Axon Taser 10s, additional equipment such as holsters and battery packs, and training.

Westenberger told the Council at the time that Axon (formerly TASER International), was the only option for the taser contract having bought out its competitors.

Axon is also one of the biggest producers of body cameras for police departments across the country.