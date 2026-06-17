Flood watch in effect for much of Georgia from Thursday morning through late Friday night

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of north, central and west-central Georgia from Thursday morning through late Friday night as multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are expected across the region. Forecasters warn that widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts exceeding 5 inches, could lead to flash flooding, rising creeks and streams, and flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

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What is in the Flood Watch statement?

The National Weather Service alert states the following:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT… WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the

following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley,

Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe,

Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central

Georgia, Greene, Hancock and Washington. In north central Georgia,

Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,

Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale, South

Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Oconee. In northwest

Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west

central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,

Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,

Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Greene, Hancock and Washington. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Oconee. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected beginning Thursday

morning through Friday evening. A significantly moist tropical

environment across GA will support high rain rates and increased

chances for flash flooding. Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches

will be possible with locally higher amounts of 5 inches or more.

Urban areas, and areas with poor drainage, will be the most

susceptible to flash flooding. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

Counties included in the alert