Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 12 to June 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LA BELLA PIZZA

2635 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-7 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3280

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

BURGER KING #15665

3630 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

HONG KONG STAR

3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000228

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO

1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18182C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18743C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

TACO BELL #4740

5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4909

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

FUJI HANA STEAK & SUSHI

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4145

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO

7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005973

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

JINYA RAMEN BAR

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006243

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

TERIYAKI MADNESS

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007309

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026

JIM N NICK’S BBQ

4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18328

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

SUPERICA BRAVES #305

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001364

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

MR. KEBAB

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003406

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003736

Last Inspection Score: 57

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004960

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

THUMBS UP DINER

2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006199

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

LUX BANQUET HALL

2727 CANTON RD STE 200-210 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7301

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006327

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

COFFEE POT, THE

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 336 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006563

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

KAPOW SUSHI & THAI

3101 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006569

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

AMERICAN DELI

3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006844

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

VAMPIRE PENGUIN – BASE

1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-7 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007100

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

VAMPIRE PENGUIN-MOBILE

1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-7 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007105

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000717

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

2599 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001772

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

RED CURRY THAI

4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002057

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000919

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE

4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13710C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

HOME TAVERN

3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002033

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

SUPER 8 AUSTELL – FOOD

7377 CITYVIEW DR NW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002872

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

SHAI-KARR EATERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003783

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

SESSIONS STAND #2

397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005045

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

SMOKEHOUSE Q

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005360

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

FRIED RICE MASTER

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005505

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

WINGSTOP

3240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006290

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

ONE KOREAN BISTRO

68 N MARIETTA PKWY UNIT 101 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006476

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

MCDONALDS #31679

4860 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006852

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

TENKU SUSHI ELEVATION

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1900 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006886

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE B/104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007441

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

!!TAQUERIA Y ANTOJITOS DIONICIO DE GUATEMALA

814 SANDTOWN RD STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007463

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

!!ZAXBYS

4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007616

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026

WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL COKE CART

250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25800

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE

1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18506C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

SAPIDITY CATERING

316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003789

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

PEI WEI EXPRESS – TOWN CENTER @ COBB MALL

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005345

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

SIDELINES GRILLE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4265

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006223

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006566

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

WASABI SUSHI & STEAK BAR

2744 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6803

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006898

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

JOHNNY’S PIZZA

1435 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30082-4672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006924

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

MR. WOK

1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006993

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

!!LA CARBONERA

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007625

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

!!COFY

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007648

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17678

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

LOS ARCOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3101 ROSWELL RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000865

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

KFC# G135094

12 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000236

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

BAGELICIOUS

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 37 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4205

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003522

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR

2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004734

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

KRYSTALS-MAR015

703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

WETZEL’S PRETZELS (INSIDE WALMART)

210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007020

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026

!!TERMINUS 72