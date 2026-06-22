Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 12 to June 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
LA BELLA PIZZA
- 2635 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-7 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3280
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
BURGER KING #15665
- 3630 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
HONG KONG STAR
- 3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000228
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
- 1624 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC LS 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3161
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18182C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR
- 3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18743C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
TACO BELL #4740
- 5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4909
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
FUJI HANA STEAK & SUSHI
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4145
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
CITY VIEW SPORTSBAR & BISTRO
- 7365 CITYVIEW DR SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005973
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
JINYA RAMEN BAR
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 40 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006243
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
TERIYAKI MADNESS
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007309
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2026
JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18328
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
SUPERICA BRAVES #305
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 800 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001364
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
MR. KEBAB
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003406
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
VATICA INDIAN CUISINE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
- Last Inspection Score: 57
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004960
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
THUMBS UP DINER
- 2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006199
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
LUX BANQUET HALL
- 2727 CANTON RD STE 200-210 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7301
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006327
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
COFFEE POT, THE
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 336 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006563
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
KAPOW SUSHI & THAI
- 3101 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006569
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
AMERICAN DELI
- 3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006844
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
VAMPIRE PENGUIN – BASE
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-7 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007100
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
VAMPIRE PENGUIN-MOBILE
- 1592 ATLANTA RD SE STE 130-7 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007105
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2026
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000717
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
TAQUERIA EL GUERO
- 2599 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001772
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
RED CURRY THAI
- 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002057
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE
- 4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13710C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
HOME TAVERN
- 3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002033
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
SUPER 8 AUSTELL – FOOD
- 7377 CITYVIEW DR NW AUSTELL, GA 30168-6906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002872
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
SHAI-KARR EATERY
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003783
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
SESSIONS STAND #2
- 397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005045
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
SMOKEHOUSE Q
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005360
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
FRIED RICE MASTER
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 580 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005505
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
WINGSTOP
- 3240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006290
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
ONE KOREAN BISTRO
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY UNIT 101 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006476
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
MCDONALDS #31679
- 4860 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006852
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
TENKU SUSHI ELEVATION
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1900 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006886
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE B/104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007441
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
!!TAQUERIA Y ANTOJITOS DIONICIO DE GUATEMALA
- 814 SANDTOWN RD STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007463
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
!!ZAXBYS
- 4410 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007616
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2026
WHITE WATER – WAVE POOL COKE CART
- 250 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25800
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
CHEESECAKE FACTORY THE
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE LS105 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18506C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
SAPIDITY CATERING
- 316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003789
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
PEI WEI EXPRESS – TOWN CENTER @ COBB MALL
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005345
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
SIDELINES GRILLE
- 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4265
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006223
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006566
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
WASABI SUSHI & STEAK BAR
- 2744 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6803
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006898
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
JOHNNY’S PIZZA
- 1435 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30082-4672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006924
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
MR. WOK
- 1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006993
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
!!LA CARBONERA
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007625
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
!!COFY
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007648
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2026
BEST WESTERN – FOOD
- 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17678
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
LOS ARCOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3101 ROSWELL RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000865
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
KFC# G135094
- 12 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000236
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
BAGELICIOUS
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 37 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4205
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003522
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR
- 2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004734
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE AND MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
KRYSTALS-MAR015
- 703 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006211
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
WETZEL’S PRETZELS (INSIDE WALMART)
- 210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007020
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
!!TERMINUS 72
- 46 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2302
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007295
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2026
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