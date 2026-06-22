How much do you know about Kennesaw State University (Part 2)? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Kennesaw State University (KSU) grew from a junior college at its founding in the 1960s, to the third-largest university in Georgia.

A couple of weeks ago we ran a quiz about KSU, and decided there are enough questions to produce several quizzes, so this is Part 2.

The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of this major research university in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Who is the president of Kennesaw State University Pamela Whitten Sonny Perdue Kathy S. Schwaig Sam Olens 2. What is the official mascot of Kennesaw State University? Eagles Scrappy the Owl Thunder the Hawk Blaze the Bear 3. What are Kennesaw State University's primary official colors? Red and Black Blue and Silver Black and Gold Green and White 4. How many students are enrolled at Kennesaw State University according to the university's "About" page? About 15,000 About 28,000 About 40,000 Over 51,000 5. Kennesaw State University operates campuses in which two cities? Kennesaw and Acworth Kennesaw and Marietta Marietta and Smyrna Kennesaw and Woodstock Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

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Question 5