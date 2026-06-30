Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 19 to June 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)
- 4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002233
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #2200
- 2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002249
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #1348
- 650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5624
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
RED LOBSTER #6250
- 1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001588
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
RED LOBSTER #0392
- 2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001575
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
VATICA INDIAN CUISINE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE
- 1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003792
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
ORIENT EXPRESS
- 2921 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004104
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004290
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
DOLLY’S HOME COOKING
- 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
A. G. RHODES COBB HEALTH & REHAB
- 900 WYLIE RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7857
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005175
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
FIVE STAR BREAKTIME SOLUTIONS
- 788 CIRCLE 75 SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007021
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
MR. TOMBSTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007570
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
!!EVEN HOTEL COBB GALLERIA ATLANTA-FOOD
- 3380 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007610
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026
RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL
- 3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26717
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
EL HUARACHE VELOZ
- 1157 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001826
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
LA CARRETA
- 1252 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25787
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
CORNER TAQUERIA THE
- 2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000614
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3565
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158
- 4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2375
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35
- 2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001077
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
HAROLD’S CHICKEN & ICE BAR MARIETTA
- 1477 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003198
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
PEI WEI EXPRESS – TOWN CENTER @ COBB MALL
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005345
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN
- 1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005381
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – TOWER KITCHEN
- 1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005557
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
TACO HUB
- 2800 CANTON RD STE 1220 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5480
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006264
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1204 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006866
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
C & J’S RIBZ ON THE RUN
- 4110 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 200 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2956
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007050
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET, THE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007124
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
!!VESUVIO
- 4469 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4809
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007378
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293
- 2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5467
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
- 56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4960
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001332
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2305
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18370
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q
- 1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2392
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
FUEGO TORTILLA RESTAURANT
- 50 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 4000 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003972
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)
- 3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004185
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
DEREK’S CAFE
- 1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004252
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006440
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
T’S BRUNCH BAR
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006726
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
JOUPE JEHT
- 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006971
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
HOOTERS OF KENNESAW
- 2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007329
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
!!SLICK CITY
- 2840 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007533
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
!!SUPER CHIX
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8195
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007541
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026
HOT WHEELS
- 228 FARM RIDGE DR NE WOODSTOCK, GA 30188-4074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001340
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
HOPDODDY BURGER BAR
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 820 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3621
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001243
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY #200
- 1601 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17840C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
WENDY’S #90
- 2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002781
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
VARENITA OF WEST COBB
- 1979 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004915
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
BUFFALO BAR
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006954
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
DUCKS BURGER BAR
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2114 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007281
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
TAPTOWN
- 4443 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4985
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007372
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
CAFE DU JOUR EXPRESS
- 3300 RIVERWOOD PKWY STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3973
- xPermit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007435
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026
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