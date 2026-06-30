Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 19 to June 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)

4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002233

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #2200

2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002249

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #1348

650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5624

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

RED LOBSTER #6250

1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001588

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

RED LOBSTER #0392

2579 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001575

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003736

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE

1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003792

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

ORIENT EXPRESS

2921 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004104

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004290

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004742

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

A. G. RHODES COBB HEALTH & REHAB

900 WYLIE RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7857

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005175

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

FIVE STAR BREAKTIME SOLUTIONS

788 CIRCLE 75 SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

MR. TOMBSTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007570

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

!!EVEN HOTEL COBB GALLERIA ATLANTA-FOOD

3380 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007610

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2026

RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL

3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26717

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

EL HUARACHE VELOZ

1157 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001826

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

LA CARRETA

1252 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25787

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

CORNER TAQUERIA THE

2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000614

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

LEMON GRASS THAI RESTAURANT

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3565

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #158

4111 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2375

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35

2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001077

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

HAROLD’S CHICKEN & ICE BAR MARIETTA

1477 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003198

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003832

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

PEI WEI EXPRESS – TOWN CENTER @ COBB MALL

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005345

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN

1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005381

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – TOWER KITCHEN

1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005557

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

TACO HUB

2800 CANTON RD STE 1220 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5480

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006264

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX

950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1204 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006866

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

C & J’S RIBZ ON THE RUN

4110 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 200 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2956

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007050

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET, THE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007124

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

!!VESUVIO

4469 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4809

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007378

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2026

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293

2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5467

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4960

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

ZAXBY’S

2603 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001332

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

1215 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2305

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1640 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18370

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q

1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2392

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

FUEGO TORTILLA RESTAURANT

50 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 4000 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003972

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)

3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004185

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

DEREK’S CAFE

1779 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006440

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

T’S BRUNCH BAR

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006726

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

JOUPE JEHT

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006971

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

HOOTERS OF KENNESAW

2102 OLD 41 HWY KENNESAW, GA 30144-3644

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007329

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

!!SLICK CITY

2840 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 200 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007533

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

!!SUPER CHIX

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8195

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007541

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2026

HOT WHEELS

228 FARM RIDGE DR NE WOODSTOCK, GA 30188-4074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001340

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

HOPDODDY BURGER BAR

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 820 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3621

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001243

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY #200

1601 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17840C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

WENDY’S #90

2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002781

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

VARENITA OF WEST COBB

1979 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004915

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

BUFFALO BAR

2580 WINDY HILL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006954

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

DUCKS BURGER BAR

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2114 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007281

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

TAPTOWN

4443 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4985

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007372

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2026

CAFE DU JOUR EXPRESS