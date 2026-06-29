Here’s Part 1 of a new series of quizzes about the City of Kennesaw

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw? Take the quiz below and find out!

The Cobb County Courier runs daily quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

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After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. What was the original name of the community that later became Kennesaw? Pine Ridge Big Shanty Marietta Junction Marietta Junction 2. Which famous locomotive is permanently displayed at Kennesaw's Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History? The Texas The Pioneer The General The Yonah 3. In what year was the City of Kennesaw officially incorporated? 1865 1876 1887 1902 4. Which national park preserves the site of the 1864 Battle of Kennesaw Mountain? Chickamauga National Military Park Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Red Top Mountain State Park Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park 5. The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is affiliated with which institution? Library of Congress National Geographic Society Smithsonian Institution Georgia Historical Society Loading... Loading...



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