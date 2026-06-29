Here’s Part 1 of a new series of quizzes about the City of Kennesaw

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The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 29, 2026

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw? Take the quiz below and find out!

The Cobb County Courier runs daily quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

If you like the quizzes, and want to be reminded of them, subscribe to the Courier’s free daily newsletter at this link, where you get not only a link the the quiz of the day, but other headlines and information about the county.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1.

What was the original name of the community that later became Kennesaw?

2.

Which famous locomotive is permanently displayed at Kennesaw's Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History?

3.

In what year was the City of Kennesaw officially incorporated?

4.

Which national park preserves the site of the 1864 Battle of Kennesaw Mountain?

5.

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History is affiliated with which institution?


 

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

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