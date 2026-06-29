We Thrive On Riverside Volunteers Clean Litter From Blair’s Bridge Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the We Thrive On Riverside litter cleanup:

We Thrive On Riverside had a great turnout at their litter cleanup of their

adopted Blair’s Bridge Road. Also helping were members of the Austell

Community Taskforce and South Cobb Lions Club. Working together, we removed

14 bags of litter and a lot debris including car parts. Afterwards, they

celebrated with pizza and lemonade. It was a fun way to spend a Sunday late

afternoon. If you or your community group are interested in learning more about the

Adopt-A-Mile program, please contact Dawn at

keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will provide you with your supplies

and order your Adopt-A-Mile signs.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: