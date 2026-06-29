Switzer Library Honors Revolutionary War Soldiers for America 250

TOPICS:
Marker for Revolutionary War soldiers in Marietta cemetery

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 29, 2026

Photo: DAR marker in Marietta honoring Revolutionary War soldiers: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier

By Kelly Johnson

Of the plethora of July events scheduled at the Charles D. Switzer Library, there are two programs which observe America’s 250th. The first celebratory program shall be hosted by the library’s Georgia Room, which will offer three events spread across the month:

Revolutionary Soldiers of Marietta National Cemetery, occurs on Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM. Historian Brad Quilin will speak to the lives of two soldiers of the American Revolution, John Hames and John Clark, and how they came to rest in the burial ground of historic Marietta.

Following this event is The American Revolution: Rights, Empire, and the Crisis of Liberty. Led by historian James Camp on Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM, this presentation offers an in-depth examination of the relationship between the British Empire and its 13 colonies in North America, including the American Revolution’s emergence from British legal traditions.

On Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 PM, American Revolution Trivia caps the Georgia Room’s program with fun and prizes.

The second celebratory program at Switzer, Let’s Talk: America 250… Many Stories, One Nation, closes out July on Thursday, the 30th, at 1:00 PM. Given the program’s title, historian James Camp will guide this special discussion on the many voices, experiences, and narratives that have contributed to America’s longevity (to date). Camp is expected to impart insights that will help attendees grow their understanding of the complex “melting pot” that makes up American history, touching on themes of identity, belonging, freedom, and resilience. Aspects of life that continue to shape our nation (and us) today.

There’s a lot to celebrate—and learn—this July at Switzer.

Here are a few other events scheduled at the library this month:

  • July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday, Mondays at 11:00 AM

(The Good Dinosaur, July 6th; Jurassic Park, July 13th;

No movie July 20th; The Lost World, July 27th)

  • Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, July 7th at 6:30 PM

(Amatka by Karin Tidbeck)

  • Write On: Creative Writing Club, Wednesday, July 15th at 6:00 PM
  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM

(Do a Powerbomb by Daniel W. Johnson; Ashita no Joe 1 by Asao Takamori)

Please be aware that Switzer Library will close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

ULY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 16:00Teen Summer Gaming Lounge




July 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Dino Dioramas


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




July 03, 2026FridayIN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY




July 04, 2026SaturdayINDEPENDENCE DAY




JULY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Good Dinosaur)


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00Resume for Young Adults


18:00 – 19:00The Georgia Room Presents: Revolutionary Soldiers of Marietta National Cemetery


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle




July 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00World Cup Soccer Party


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club


18:00 – 19:00Ancient Aliens vs. Ancient Evidence: Digging Through Archaeology’s Biggest Myths


18:30 – 19:30Scifi Book Club (Amatka by Karin Tidbeck)




July 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


10:30 – 12:30Afterthoughts Book Club


13:00 – 16:00Teen Summer Gaming Lounge


14:30 – 16:00Water Quality, Conversation, and Protection


15:00 – 16:00Teen Create with Clay (Dino Charms)


18:00 – 19:30Improv-4-Anxiety


18:00 – 19:00Excel for Beginners (One-on-One)




July 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:00Dinosaur Paint Pour


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


15:00 – 16:00Data Axle Database for Beginners


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




July 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Escape to the Past: A History Book Club (His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life by Jonathan Alter)


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group




July 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 11:30Joy in Motion: A Family Dance Experience


14:00 – 15:00Teen Cybersecurity class


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JULY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Jurassic Park)


14:00 – 15:00Teen Artificial Intelligence Palooza (AI)


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


16:00 – 17:00Internet Basics


18:00 – 19:00English Conversation Circle


18:30 – 19:30Cubing Hangout




July 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Georgia History Day


14:30 – 16:00The Georgia Room Presents: Peach Pages, The Hornet’s Nest


16:00 – 17:00Email Basics


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club


18:00 – 19:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels




July 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 16:00Teen Summer Gaming Lounge


18:00 – 19:30Write On: Creative Writing Club




July 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


16:00 – 17:003D Printing for Beginner Adults


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




July 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 – 17:003D Printing for Kids


16:30 – 17:00Stuffed Animal Sleepover!




July 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00It Takes a Village: Parent Support Group


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


14:00 – 16:00Crochet Meetup




JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club – July’s theme: Fight On (Do a Powerbomb by Daniel W. Johnson; Ashita no Joe 1 by Asao Takamori)


18:00 – 19:00The Georgia Room Presents: The American Revolution: Rights, Empire, and the Crisis of Liberty




July 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Paddington Tea Party


17:00 – 19:00Teen Chess Club


18:00 – 19:30The Georgia Room Presents: American Revolution Trivia with the Georgia Room and Cobb Landmarks




July 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 15:00Love, Culture, and Celebration: Experience a Nigerian Wedding


13:00 – 16:00Teen Summer Gaming Lounge


14:30 – 16:00Naturalist Club: Backyard Habitats & Common Feeder Birds


18:00 – 19:30Write On: Summer Critique




July 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


11:00 – 12:00Artifacts with Ranger Jake (from Kennesaw Mountain National Park)


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Craft Meetup


13:00 – 16:00Teen Recycle Craft Competition


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




July 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 17:30Marietta Ukulele Group




July 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Family Garden Day


13:00 – 14:30Yoga for Cancer


14:00 -16:00Crochet Meetup

JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Baby Storytime


11:00 – 13:30July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Lost World)


14:00 – 15:00Lego Free Play


18:00 – 19:00Technology Hour (One-on-One)


18:30 – 19:30Cubing Hangout




July 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 13:00English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Hello Kitty Day


17:30 – 19:00Teen Drama Club


18:00 – 19:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels


18:30 – 19:30LGBTQ+ Media Club




July 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 16:00Teen Summer Gaming Lounge


17:30 – 19:30Mahjong Meetup


18:00 – 19:00Intro to Googles Sheets (One-on-One)




July 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 13:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


13:00 – 14:30Let’s Talk: America 250 ~ Many Stories, One Nation


16:30 – 17:00Nature Club




July 31, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




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