Switzer Library Honors Revolutionary War Soldiers for America 250

Photo: DAR marker in Marietta honoring Revolutionary War soldiers: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier

By Kelly Johnson

Of the plethora of July events scheduled at the Charles D. Switzer Library, there are two programs which observe America’s 250th. The first celebratory program shall be hosted by the library’s Georgia Room, which will offer three events spread across the month:

Revolutionary Soldiers of Marietta National Cemetery, occurs on Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM. Historian Brad Quilin will speak to the lives of two soldiers of the American Revolution, John Hames and John Clark, and how they came to rest in the burial ground of historic Marietta.

Following this event is The American Revolution: Rights, Empire, and the Crisis of Liberty. Led by historian James Camp on Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM, this presentation offers an in-depth examination of the relationship between the British Empire and its 13 colonies in North America, including the American Revolution’s emergence from British legal traditions.

On Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 PM, American Revolution Trivia caps the Georgia Room’s program with fun and prizes.

The second celebratory program at Switzer, Let’s Talk: America 250… Many Stories, One Nation, closes out July on Thursday, the 30th, at 1:00 PM. Given the program’s title, historian James Camp will guide this special discussion on the many voices, experiences, and narratives that have contributed to America’s longevity (to date). Camp is expected to impart insights that will help attendees grow their understanding of the complex “melting pot” that makes up American history, touching on themes of identity, belonging, freedom, and resilience. Aspects of life that continue to shape our nation (and us) today.

There’s a lot to celebrate—and learn—this July at Switzer.

Here are a few other events scheduled at the library this month:

July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday, Mondays at 11:00 AM

(The Good Dinosaur, July 6th; Jurassic Park, July 13th;

No movie July 20th; The Lost World, July 27th)

Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, July 7th at 6:30 PM

(Amatka by Karin Tidbeck)

Write On: Creative Writing Club, Wednesday, July 15th at 6:00 PM

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM

(Do a Powerbomb by Daniel W. Johnson; Ashita no Joe 1 by Asao Takamori)

Please be aware that Switzer Library will close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

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