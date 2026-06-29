Switzer Library Honors Revolutionary War Soldiers for America 250

Photo: DAR marker in Marietta honoring Revolutionary War soldiers: Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier
By Kelly Johnson
Of the plethora of July events scheduled at the Charles D. Switzer Library, there are two programs which observe America’s 250th. The first celebratory program shall be hosted by the library’s Georgia Room, which will offer three events spread across the month:
Revolutionary Soldiers of Marietta National Cemetery, occurs on Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM. Historian Brad Quilin will speak to the lives of two soldiers of the American Revolution, John Hames and John Clark, and how they came to rest in the burial ground of historic Marietta.
Following this event is The American Revolution: Rights, Empire, and the Crisis of Liberty. Led by historian James Camp on Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM, this presentation offers an in-depth examination of the relationship between the British Empire and its 13 colonies in North America, including the American Revolution’s emergence from British legal traditions.
On Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 PM, American Revolution Trivia caps the Georgia Room’s program with fun and prizes.
The second celebratory program at Switzer, Let’s Talk: America 250… Many Stories, One Nation, closes out July on Thursday, the 30th, at 1:00 PM. Given the program’s title, historian James Camp will guide this special discussion on the many voices, experiences, and narratives that have contributed to America’s longevity (to date). Camp is expected to impart insights that will help attendees grow their understanding of the complex “melting pot” that makes up American history, touching on themes of identity, belonging, freedom, and resilience. Aspects of life that continue to shape our nation (and us) today.
There’s a lot to celebrate—and learn—this July at Switzer.
Here are a few other events scheduled at the library this month:
- July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday, Mondays at 11:00 AM
(The Good Dinosaur, July 6th; Jurassic Park, July 13th;
No movie July 20th; The Lost World, July 27th)
- Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, July 7th at 6:30 PM
(Amatka by Karin Tidbeck)
- Write On: Creative Writing Club, Wednesday, July 15th at 6:00 PM
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, July 20th at 6:00 PM
(Do a Powerbomb by Daniel W. Johnson; Ashita no Joe 1 by Asao Takamori)
Please be aware that Switzer Library will close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.
Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.
Switzer Library is located at:
266 Roswell Street
Marietta, Georgia 30060
+1 770 528 2320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
ULY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Summer Gaming Lounge
|July 02, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Dino Dioramas
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|July 03, 2026
|Friday
|–
|IN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY
|July 04, 2026
|Saturday
|–
|INDEPENDENCE DAY
JULY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 05, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 06, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Good Dinosaur)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|Resume for Young Adults
|18:00 – 19:00
|The Georgia Room Presents: Revolutionary Soldiers of Marietta National Cemetery
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|July 07, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|World Cup Soccer Party
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Ancient Aliens vs. Ancient Evidence: Digging Through Archaeology’s Biggest Myths
|18:30 – 19:30
|Scifi Book Club (Amatka by Karin Tidbeck)
|July 08, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|10:30 – 12:30
|Afterthoughts Book Club
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Summer Gaming Lounge
|14:30 – 16:00
|Water Quality, Conversation, and Protection
|15:00 – 16:00
|Teen Create with Clay (Dino Charms)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Improv-4-Anxiety
|18:00 – 19:00
|Excel for Beginners (One-on-One)
|July 09, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:00
|Dinosaur Paint Pour
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|15:00 – 16:00
|Data Axle Database for Beginners
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|July 10, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Escape to the Past: A History Book Club (His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life by Jonathan Alter)
|15:30 – 17:30
|Marietta Ukulele Group
|July 11, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Joy in Motion: A Family Dance Experience
|14:00 – 15:00
|Teen Cybersecurity class
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JULY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 12, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 13, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Jurassic Park)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Teen Artificial Intelligence Palooza (AI)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|16:00 – 17:00
|Internet Basics
|18:00 – 19:00
|English Conversation Circle
|18:30 – 19:30
|Cubing Hangout
|July 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Georgia History Day
|14:30 – 16:00
|The Georgia Room Presents: Peach Pages, The Hornet’s Nest
|16:00 – 17:00
|Email Basics
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels
|July 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Summer Gaming Lounge
|18:00 – 19:30
|Write On: Creative Writing Club
|July 16, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|16:00 – 17:00
|3D Printing for Beginner Adults
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|July 17, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|3D Printing for Kids
|16:30 – 17:00
|Stuffed Animal Sleepover!
|July 18, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|It Takes a Village: Parent Support Group
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|14:00 – 16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JULY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 19, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 20, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club – July’s theme: Fight On (Do a Powerbomb by Daniel W. Johnson; Ashita no Joe 1 by Asao Takamori)
|18:00 – 19:00
|The Georgia Room Presents: The American Revolution: Rights, Empire, and the Crisis of Liberty
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Paddington Tea Party
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Chess Club
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Georgia Room Presents: American Revolution Trivia with the Georgia Room and Cobb Landmarks
|July 22, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 15:00
|Love, Culture, and Celebration: Experience a Nigerian Wedding
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Summer Gaming Lounge
|14:30 – 16:00
|Naturalist Club: Backyard Habitats & Common Feeder Birds
|18:00 – 19:30
|Write On: Summer Critique
|July 23, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|11:00 – 12:00
|Artifacts with Ranger Jake (from Kennesaw Mountain National Park)
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Craft Meetup
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Recycle Craft Competition
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|July 24, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 17:30
|Marietta Ukulele Group
|July 25, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Garden Day
|13:00 – 14:30
|Yoga for Cancer
|14:00 -16:00
|Crochet Meetup
JULY 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 26, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 27, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 13:30
|July Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Lost World)
|14:00 – 15:00
|Lego Free Play
|18:00 – 19:00
|Technology Hour (One-on-One)
|18:30 – 19:30
|Cubing Hangout
|July 28, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 13:00
|English as a Second Language (ESL) w\ Cobb County Adult Education
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Hello Kitty Day
|17:30 – 19:00
|Teen Drama Club
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels
|18:30 – 19:30
|LGBTQ+ Media Club
|July 29, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 16:00
|Teen Summer Gaming Lounge
|17:30 – 19:30
|Mahjong Meetup
|18:00 – 19:00
|Intro to Googles Sheets (One-on-One)
|July 30, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup
|13:00 – 14:30
|Let’s Talk: America 250 ~ Many Stories, One Nation
|16:30 – 17:00
|Nature Club
|July 31, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
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