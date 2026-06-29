Georgia Gas Prices Decline Ahead of Fourth of July Travel Rush

Georgia drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump heading into the busy Fourth of July travel period, with statewide gasoline prices continuing to fall even as holiday travel demand remains strong.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia was $3.58 on Sunday, down 7 cents from a week earlier and 38 cents lower than a month ago, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. Prices remain 64 cents higher than the same time last year. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline costs about $53.70.

AAA said declining crude oil prices have helped keep gasoline costs in check, providing relief for motorists as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the Independence Day holiday.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices continue to help keep gasoline costs in check,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While these lower prices are good news for holiday travelers, drivers should keep in mind that demand typically increases as we get closer to the Fourth of July. If you’re planning to travel, consider filling up sooner rather than later, as prices could edge higher ahead of the holiday.”

What about Cobb County gas prices?

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded this morning stood at an average of $3.525, about five cents less than the statewide average.

What are the national trends?

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $3.86, down 7 cents from the previous week and marking the first time since March 30 that the national average has reached that level. AAA said the decline follows nearly four consecutive weeks of falling prices, aided by lower crude oil costs and supported by talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In Georgia, Atlanta’s average price stood at $3.57 per gallon. The state’s highest-priced metro markets were Savannah at $3.74, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.66 and Columbus at $3.58. The least expensive metro markets were Albany at $3.39, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.45 and Warner Robins at $3.47.

Current Gas Price Averages

Area Current Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago Record High National $3.86 $3.93 $4.42 $3.19 $5.01 (June 14, 2022) Georgia $3.58 $3.65 $3.93 $2.94 $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

EV charging rates

EV charging rates were hovering around 41 cents per kilowatt hour at commercial DC fast charging stations, both nationally and in Georgia.

Home charging is much cheaper, particularly during overnight off-peak hours. Check your local utility provider for rates.

AAA also reminded travelers that drivers of electric vehicles can find current charging prices and gasoline prices along their routes using the organization’s TripTik Travel Planner.