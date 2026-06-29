Scorching Heat Index Up to 110 Degrees Expected Across Central and North Georgia

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from noon until 8 p.m. EDT Monday for a large portion of central and north Georgia, where heat index values are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses, and residents are urged to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and seek air-conditioned spaces during the hottest part of the day.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for north and central Georgia for Monday June 29.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What is in the Heat Advisory?
The heat advisory states the following:
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING…
- WHAT…Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected.
- WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia.
- WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Chattahoochee
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Glascock
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Upson
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
What is the heat index?
The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.
Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
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