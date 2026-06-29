Scorching Heat Index Up to 110 Degrees Expected Across Central and North Georgia

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from noon until 8 p.m. EDT Monday for a large portion of central and north Georgia, where heat index values are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees. The dangerous combination of heat and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses, and residents are urged to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and seek air-conditioned spaces during the hottest part of the day.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for north and central Georgia for Monday June 29.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the Heat Advisory?

The heat advisory states the following:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING… WHAT…Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected.

WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia.

northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Chattahoochee

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Glascock

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Upson

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: