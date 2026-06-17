How much do you know about notable people buried in Cobb County? Take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson
[This is an evergreen quiz. We run it every couple of months, and often edit it to change out some of the questions]
I’ve had an interest in cemeteries for my whole adult life (and at 74 years old, that’s a long run). So it makes sense that as I put quizzes together, I’d also ask myself, and the Courier’s readers: How much do you know about Cobb County cemeteries and the people buried there?
If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only reminders of the daily quizzes, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.
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Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community productively.
After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.
This quiz focuses on notable people buried in cemeteries in Cobb County
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