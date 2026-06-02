Man charged with concealing death at closed Cobb Kroger

By Mark Woolsey

Charges have been filed in the case of a body found in a closed-down former supermarket in Southeast Cobb.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

A 34-year-old suspect is charged with concealing a death and is being held at the Cobb County adult detention center without bond.

The case goes back to May 21, when a maintenance worker went to check a possible water leak at the site of the former Kroger grocery at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE in the Vinings area. He spotted the body of an adult male, later identified as 43-year-old James Connell.

The store had been shuttered since 2024.

Cobb police say their investigation remains active and ongoing and they’re asking anyone with relevant information to call the Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit at 700-499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.