Pollinator garden walkthrough and document shredding are on the latest Keep Smyrna Beautiful schedule

Pollinators, Litter Cleanups, Document Shredding and the Recycle Center are highlights of the latest Keep Smyrna Beautiful schedule

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following schedule of upcoming events:

Bees & Blooms: a Pollinator Pocket Walkthrough

On Thursday, June 25, Keep Smyrna Beautiful is hosting a walkthrough of their latest Pollinator Pocket garden, located at River Line Park in Smyrna’s Ward 7. A local native bee expert will provide a short talk followed by free time to wander the newest Pollinator Pocket. RSVP requested. For more details, visit: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/pollinator-pockets/

Smyrna Sweep: Downtown Community Cleanup

Love where you live? Show it! The Smyrna Sweep is an age-inclusive litter cleanup of Smyrna’s downtown. Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, August 8 at 8:30am for a fun, community-building volunteer opportunity for all ages to give downtown Smyrna some well-deserved love. Registration required: https://volunteer.handsonatlanta.org/opportuni…/t7FGG3avoq

Please note: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Document Shredding: September 19

Save the date for Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s fall document shredding event from 9am to 12pm at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St., Smyrna). Securely shred and recycle your document for free! Paper only. Binders, clips, and folders must be removed prior. No charge, but donations are accepted. Traffic note: to avoid blocking the road, left turns from Church St. onto Aline Wolfe Dr. will not be permitted. Please approach Church St. from S. Cobb Dr.

Recycling Center Tours

Monthly tours of the Smyrna Recycling Center take place on the third Friday of the month (except on holidays) from 9am to 10am and lets people know what happens to materials after they’re dropped off and how to be a better recycler. Register here.

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows: