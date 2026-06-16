Bagwell College of Education hosts 2026 Georgia Elementary Science Olympiad

Photo from the Science Olympiad provided by KSU

[This article by Darius Goodman first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University’s Clarice C. and Leland H. Bagwell College of Education recently welcomed nearly 1,300 elementary school students representing 63 schools for the Georgia Elementary Science Olympiad State Tournament.

The event, which for more than 20 years has been held at Kennesaw State, challenged student teams across disciplines like biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, and engineering. Each team consisted of up to 20 students who compete in a variety of hands-on STEM events.

Preethi Titu and Anna Arias from the Bagwell College of Education serve as the KSU coordinators, working in collaboration with Science Olympiad coordinators Adam Casey and Christian Cali from the Cobb County School District, and Donald White from the Coweta County School District.

“The Elementary Science Olympiad is more than a competition; it’s a platform for inspiring curiosity, celebrating student achievement, and strengthening connections among schools across Georgia,” said Preethi Titu, associate professor of science education. “It has been very rewarding to see students’ excitement firsthand.”

As event volunteers, Bagwell College students earned real-world experience by facilitating competitions, guiding competitors, and ensuring the competition ran smoothly, developing skills to build upon as future educators.

“Beyond hosting the event on campus and coordinating logistics, several faculty, staff and students contribute as event supervisors and volunteers,” Titu said. “These efforts are essential to running the state competition, supporting participating schools, fostering school-university partnerships, and providing valuable expertise to the program.”

Titu was joined by Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education Assistant Chair Anna Arias in coordinating this year’s event.

“The Science Olympiad builds trust and creates consistent, positive interactions between KSU and local schools related to STEM education,” Arias said. “When students, teachers, and families experience a well-organized and supportive event on campus, it demonstrates the university’s reliability and genuine commitment to their success and STEM education in Georgia,” concluded Titu and Arias.