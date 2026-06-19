Powder Springs’ annual 4th of July Celebration to provide fun night for residents and visitors

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following announcement about its Independence Day celebration:

The City of Powder Springs is presenting its annual free-to-the-public 4th of July Celebration with a live band, DJ, food vendors and a fabulous fireworks show to conclude the evening.

To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 4, with the fireworks show firing up around 9:30 p.m. The pyrotechnics will launch from Powder Springs Park, giving attendees downtown and from many other parts of the city the chance to see the spectacular sparks. The event concludes at 10 p.m.

Kicking off the evening’s entertainment at 6 p.m. will be DJ Que, who previously provided an excellent soundtrack throughout the 2026 Powder Springs Seafood Festival between the three-day event’s amphitheater stage performers. Taking the stage at 7 p.m. will be The 96K Band, a group that wowed crowds at the city’s 2025 Seafood Festival.

Ten food trucks will be on site selling their wares to satisfy attendees’ food and drink needs. Positioned in Thurman Springs Park will be a variety of backyard-style games such as cornhole.

Free and paid parking options will be available. Paid premier parking staffed by Cornerstone Parking attendants will be at several downtown locations, with cash or card accepted. Free public parking areas near downtown include the Brownsville Road lot across from Powder Springs Park, and the First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church parking lots. (Powder Springs Park will be closed for firework setup.)

Handicap parking for those with a placard or tag will be available at Jackson Way and Oakview Drive.

Sponsors for Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration are Croy Engineering and Davis & Sons Plumbing.

Updates on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration will be posted on the Facebook pages of Powder Springs Parks & Recreation and City of Powder Springs – News and Events.