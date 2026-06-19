YMCA of Metro Atlanta Partners with Trae Young Family Foundation to Unveil 8 New Pickleball Courts with ‘First Dink’ Celebration



New courts will bring access to one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports through youth programming, recreational play and community wellness initiatives

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta distributed the following announcement about the opening of new pickleball courts in East Cobb:

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta celebrated the grand opening of eight brand-new pickleball courts at its McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA location with a “First Dink” ceremony Wednesday, June 17. The new courts expand opportunities for community members of all ages to stay active, build connections and enjoy one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports.

The event featured remarks by leaders from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Trae Young Family Foundation, followed by a ceremonial “First Dink.” Players from the Atlanta Bouncers, the city’s first professional pickleball team, closed out the celebration with a clinic, introducing community members to the game through demonstrations and hands-on play.

Made possible through donations from the Trae Young Family Foundation, YMCA of the USA and the YMCA community, the new pickleball courts will enhance a variety of YMCA programming, including youth camp camps, recreational play, leagues and opportunities for families and older adults to strengthen their physical and social well-being through active lifestyles.

“At the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, we believe everyone deserves opportunities to connect, grow and thrive through healthy living,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “These new pickleball courts will provide a welcoming space where children, families and older adults can build relationships, stay active and experience the joy of play together. We are grateful to the Trae Young Family Foundation and all the donors for helping make this investment in our community possible.”

As pickleball continues to grow in popularity nationwide, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta remains committed to creating accessible opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to pursue healthier lifestyles and meaningful connections. The new courts at the McCleskey East-Cobb Family YMCA represent the latest example of the organization’s dedication to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.