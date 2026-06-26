South Cobb Regional Library Celebrates America 250 with Pride

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Photo of South Cobb Regional Library in article about fall book sale

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 26, 2026

South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

By Kelly Johnson

June and July offer a two-month span of Pride, as June is Pride Month and July is Disability Pride Month.

In recognition of Pride Month, South Cobb Regional Library will host Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. This ninety-minute presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21st at 1:00 PM. While this event aims to teach participants to recognize suicide risk factors, it will also support and promote mental health.

It is in the spirit of the latter, of promoting mental health, that celebrating our country’s 250th is of necessity to a queer person, as it would be to any other person that finds their mental health inextricably linked to a sense of belonging, of believing, of knowing that America is also their home.

America 250 isn’t just about our country’s birth date, or the year of its Independence, but it also about recognizing America’s longevity is also attributable to individual contributions. If a queer person has any reason to celebrate America, then it may be had in seeing themselves in Dr. Sally Ride, or with being inspired by her.

And who is Dr. Sally Ride?

Dr. Ride, simply, is the first American woman and the first queer person to take to space. Moreover, she holds the record as the youngest astronaut ever, at 32 years of age in 1983. She pioneered space flight, developing the robotic arm of STSs (Space Transportation Systems or space shuttles), which paved the way for spacewalks. She served on the investigation boards for the Challenger and Columbia accidents; and she advanced gender equality in science and engineering. And this was her professional life, which includes becoming a non-fiction author or children’s books and induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Privately, she was faithful to her partner, sustaining a 27-year relationship that was only revealed after her death in 2012.

The mental fortitude Dr. Ride had to have in order to manage and balance work and life must have been robust; and it helped her persevere and contribute to America’s greatness, which is inspiring. It is because of her and because of people like her, with similar fortitude and a sense of patriotism, that a queer person can celebrate America’s 250th, for they, like any American are celebrating the strength, courage, and hope of a fellow patriot, from which they can derive pride and carry on in walking the path of life.

In addition to the Pride Pathways event, here are a few other happenings at South Cobb Regional Library:

JULY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Adult Art Night


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




July 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 11:30Unearth the Underground: Discover Caving


15:00 – 16:30Word Basics


16:00 – 17:00Teen LEGO Time




July 03, 2026FridayIN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY




July 04, 2026SaturdayINDEPENDENCE DAY




JULY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00 – 17:00LEGO Club




July 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


18:30 – 19:30Home Economics




July 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Storytime with the Mayor


16:00 – 17:00Pokémon Club


17:00 – 19:00Dig into Your Past – Genealogy for Beginners




July 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read with CAREing PAWS: Read to Koda


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion (Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green)




July 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


10:30 – 11:30Sensory Dino Dig




July 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00 – 17:00LEGO Club




July 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


18:30 – 19:30Home Economics




July 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Junior Paleontologists




July 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 16:30Excel Basics




July 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program




July 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00 – 17:00LEGO Club




July 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


13:00 – 14:30Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities & Allies


18:30 – 19:30Home Economics




July 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Storytime




July 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




July 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus




July 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Stompin’ Stories




JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00 – 17:00LEGO Club




July 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:00Unearth a Story with Georgia Archives




July 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:00 – 11:30Family Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Junior Paleontologists




July 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




July 31, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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