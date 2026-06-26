South Cobb Regional Library Celebrates America 250 with Pride

South Cobb Regional Library (photo by Semmendinger — licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 Attribution Share Alike)

By Kelly Johnson

June and July offer a two-month span of Pride, as June is Pride Month and July is Disability Pride Month.

In recognition of Pride Month, South Cobb Regional Library will host Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. This ninety-minute presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21st at 1:00 PM. While this event aims to teach participants to recognize suicide risk factors, it will also support and promote mental health.

It is in the spirit of the latter, of promoting mental health, that celebrating our country’s 250th is of necessity to a queer person, as it would be to any other person that finds their mental health inextricably linked to a sense of belonging, of believing, of knowing that America is also their home.

America 250 isn’t just about our country’s birth date, or the year of its Independence, but it also about recognizing America’s longevity is also attributable to individual contributions. If a queer person has any reason to celebrate America, then it may be had in seeing themselves in Dr. Sally Ride, or with being inspired by her.

And who is Dr. Sally Ride?

Dr. Ride, simply, is the first American woman and the first queer person to take to space. Moreover, she holds the record as the youngest astronaut ever, at 32 years of age in 1983. She pioneered space flight, developing the robotic arm of STSs (Space Transportation Systems or space shuttles), which paved the way for spacewalks. She served on the investigation boards for the Challenger and Columbia accidents; and she advanced gender equality in science and engineering. And this was her professional life, which includes becoming a non-fiction author or children’s books and induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Privately, she was faithful to her partner, sustaining a 27-year relationship that was only revealed after her death in 2012.

The mental fortitude Dr. Ride had to have in order to manage and balance work and life must have been robust; and it helped her persevere and contribute to America’s greatness, which is inspiring. It is because of her and because of people like her, with similar fortitude and a sense of patriotism, that a queer person can celebrate America’s 250th, for they, like any American are celebrating the strength, courage, and hope of a fellow patriot, from which they can derive pride and carry on in walking the path of life.

In addition to the Pride Pathways event, here are a few other happenings at South Cobb Regional Library:

JULY 2026

WEEK 1

JULY 2026

WEEK 2

JULY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 12, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 13, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:00 – 17:00 LEGO Club







July 14, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



18:30 – 19:30 Home Economics







July 15, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Storytime



16:00 – 17:00 Junior Paleontologists







July 16, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





15:00 – 16:30 Excel Basics







July 17, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program







July 18, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 19, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 20, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:00 – 17:00 LEGO Club







July 21, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



13:00 – 14:30 Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities & Allies



18:30 – 19:30 Home Economics







July 22, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Storytime







July 23, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









July 24, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 Summer Reading Closing with Crescent Circus







July 25, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 11:30 Stompin’ Stories









JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 26, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 27, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along



16:00 – 17:00 LEGO Club







July 28, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:00 Unearth a Story with Georgia Archives







July 29, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





11:00 – 11:30 Family Storytime



16:00 – 17:00 Junior Paleontologists







July 30, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









July 31, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00











Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.