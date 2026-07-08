ACAP Cobb & Cherokee to Host Free Dementia Caregiving Program for Family Caregivers in Marietta

Family caregivers seeking practical guidance on caring for loved ones with dementia will have an opportunity to learn from a local expert during a free educational program hosted by ACAP Cobb & Cherokee on Thursday, July 16.

The program, Living Well with a Parent with Dementia: Basic Tips for Daily Care, will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church’s Kapperman-Williams Hall, 2881 Canton Road in Marietta. The event is free and open to the public.

The session is designed to help family caregivers better understand Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia by covering common signs, behaviors and practical strategies for providing daily care.

Staci Hannah, DCP, owner of Graceful Journey, will present the program and share information intended to help caregivers navigate the challenges of supporting aging loved ones with dementia.

Organizers encourage community members to reserve a spot in advance through ACAP Community or by contacting the ACAP Cobb & Cherokee chapter via email at cobbcherokee@acapcommunity.org.

Program Details

What: Living Well with a Parent with Dementia: Basic Tips for Daily Care

Living Well with a Parent with Dementia: Basic Tips for Daily Care When: Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church – Kapperman-Williams Hall, 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA

Covenant Presbyterian Church – Kapperman-Williams Hall, 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA Cost: Free and open to the community

Free and open to the community Registration: ACAP Community or by emailing cobbcherokee@acapcommunity.org

Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) provides information, resources, support and community for adults caring for aging parents. Through a network of local chapters, the organization offers free monthly educational programs, expert speakers and caregiver support to help families navigate the challenges of elder care.