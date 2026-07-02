Children to “revolt” at Mountain View Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

A week before hosting Marietta History Center’s Revolutionary America presentation, for children 5 to 12 years of age on Thursday, July 9th at 2:00 PM, Mountain View Regional Library shall host the rebellion of young ones with its Chalk the Walk & Sno-Cones event on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:30 AM.

While this sounds cute, or even humorous, chalk art and snow cones are forms of revolution. Both, over history, have democratized art and luxury to become treasures of The People.

Chalk art circumvents the structure or classism of gallery exhibits and museums by transforming public spaces into exhibits for everyday people. However, this type of street art has come a long way since the 1800s and the moral, religious, or political art of London screevers (of that time). It saw a resurgence during the Pandemic, with #chalkyourwalk showcasing the creativity and hope of communities worldwide; and at the turn of the century, chalk art was still influenced by the pioneering, anamorphic style of American artist Kurt Weener. His work in the 1980s earned him the title: 3D Pavement Artist. Every year, his influence may be seen at Marietta’s Chalktoberfest, which will be Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th this year.

In the meantime, the kids will take to chalking the sidewalks of Mountain View Regional Library, and they will likely be unaware of celebrating, of exercising a 250-year-old right: freedom of expression. As this event is an outdoor activity, cooling off will be easy and delicious, given snow-cones will be made available.

Likewise, flavored ice—and similarly, watermelons—was a luxury exclusive to the wealthy. Roman emperors had runners retrieve snow and ice from the mountains, which was mixed with honey or fruit juice to make the early “snow-cone”. It was a luxury dessert until the mechanical invention of Samuel Bert debuted at the 1919 State Fair in Texas. His automated ice crushing machine, along with Ernest Hansen’s ice scraping invention in 1934, transformed the artisan snow-cone of past into a mass-produced and affordable modern treat, which at their time sold for a penny.

With the Marietta History Center scheduled to educate children on the American Revolution, perhaps any child that attends it will connect certain dots, having “rebelled” with art and ice the week prior.

Other events scheduled at Mountain View Regional Library are:

Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, July 1st at 10:30 AM

(America 250)

Rock City Music Storytime, Thursday, July 9th at 10:30 AM

(with Bach to Rock East Marietta)

Stuffie Sleepover: Night at the Museum Edition, Wednesday, July 15th at 5:30 PM

Summer Reading Closing, Tuesday, July 21st at 2:00 PM

(with Crescent Circus)

Please be aware that Mountain View Regional Library shall close on Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, for Independence Day.

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its July schedule.

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

+1 770 509 2725

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

ULY 2026

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 01, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 12:00 Page Turners Book Group (America 250)







July 02, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:30 Chalk the Walk & Sno-Cones







July 03, 2026 Friday – IN HONOR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY







July 04, 2026 Saturday – INDEPENDENCE DAY









JULY 2026

WEEK 2

JULY 2026

WEEK 3

JULY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 19, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 20, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00









July 21, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





14:00 Summer Reading Closing (with Crescent Circus)







July 22, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







July 23, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









July 24, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









July 25, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











JULY 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 26, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









July 27, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00









July 28, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







July 29, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00









July 30, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





14:00 – 15:00 Cobb County Water System Presents: Piedmont Past and Present







July 31, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00











Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.