Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday July 3 to Sunday, July 5

Independence Day events dominate the weekend’s schedule.
Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, July 3, 2026 to Sunday, June 5, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Weekend Events Calendar
Friday, July 3
Marietta History Center at 30
- Venue: Marietta History Center
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Address: 1 Depot St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060
- Description: Explore the Marietta History Center’s 30th anniversary exhibition highlighting the museum’s history, collections, volunteers, and the historic Kennesaw House.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Adults $10; Students & Seniors (60+) $7; Members, children under 5, active military and veterans free.
- Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-history-center-at-30/2026-07-03/
Marietta Square Art Walk
- Venue: Marietta Square
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Address: Marietta Square, Marietta, GA 30060
- Description: Free self-guided walking tour showcasing local artists throughout Marietta Square while visitors shop, dine, and explore downtown.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Free
- Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-square-art-walk/2026-07-03/
Independence Eve Concert
- Venue: Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Address: 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060
- Description: Free kickoff concert for Marietta’s Fourth in the Park celebration featuring Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Free
- Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/independence-eve-concert/
Salute to America
- Venue: Historic Downtown Kennesaw / Depot Park
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.)
- Address: 2828 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
- Description: Independence Day celebration featuring live music, entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, and a fireworks finale.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Free
- Event Link: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/salute-to-america-4/
Movies at the Strand: National Treasure (2004)
- Venue: Strand Theatre
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: See event page
- Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060
- Description: Screening of the adventure film National Treasure (2004) at the historic Strand Theatre.
- Age Range: Not listed
- Cost: Cost varies
- Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/movies-at-the-strand-national-treasure-2004/
Saturday, July 4
July 4th Concert and Fireworks
- Venue: Cauble Park
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (live music begins 5:30 p.m.; fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m.)
- Address: 4425 Beach St., Acworth, GA 30101
- Description: Annual Independence Day celebration with live entertainment and one of Metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Free
- Event Link: https://acworth-ga.gov/event/july-4th-concert-and-fireworks-2/
4th of July Celebration
- Venue: Thurman Springs Park
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. (DJ begins at 6:00 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)
- Address: 4485 Pineview St., Powder Springs, GA 30127
- Description: Family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring games, splash pad, food vendors, a free concert by 96K, and fireworks.
- Age Range: All ages
- Cost: Free
- Event Link: https://www.powderspringsga.gov/873/4th-of-July-Celebration
Sunday, July 5
Take Home Craft: Dino Egg
Event Link: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-05take-home-craft-dino-egg
Venue: Sibley Library 1539 South Cobb Drive Marietta GA 30060
Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
Time: See event page
Address: See event page for participating library location.
Description: Pick up a take-home dinosaur egg craft kit while supplies last.
Age Range: Not listed
Cost: Free
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