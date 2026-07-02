Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday July 3 to Sunday, July 5

Independence Day events dominate the weekend’s schedule.

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, July 3, 2026 to Sunday, June 5, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Weekend Events Calendar



Friday, July 3

Marietta History Center at 30

Venue: Marietta History Center

Marietta History Center Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Address: 1 Depot St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060

1 Depot St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Description: Explore the Marietta History Center’s 30th anniversary exhibition highlighting the museum’s history, collections, volunteers, and the historic Kennesaw House.

Explore the Marietta History Center’s 30th anniversary exhibition highlighting the museum’s history, collections, volunteers, and the historic Kennesaw House. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Adults $10; Students & Seniors (60+) $7; Members, children under 5, active military and veterans free.

Adults $10; Students & Seniors (60+) $7; Members, children under 5, active military and veterans free. Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-history-center-at-30/2026-07-03/

Marietta Square Art Walk

Venue: Marietta Square

Marietta Square Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Address: Marietta Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Marietta Square, Marietta, GA 30060 Description: Free self-guided walking tour showcasing local artists throughout Marietta Square while visitors shop, dine, and explore downtown.

Free self-guided walking tour showcasing local artists throughout Marietta Square while visitors shop, dine, and explore downtown. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Free

Free Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/marietta-square-art-walk/2026-07-03/

Independence Eve Concert

Venue: Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square

Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Address: 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060

50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Description: Free kickoff concert for Marietta’s Fourth in the Park celebration featuring Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin.

Free kickoff concert for Marietta’s Fourth in the Park celebration featuring Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Free

Free Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/independence-eve-concert/

Salute to America

Venue: Historic Downtown Kennesaw / Depot Park

Historic Downtown Kennesaw / Depot Park Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.)

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.) Address: 2828 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

2828 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Description: Independence Day celebration featuring live music, entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, and a fireworks finale.

Independence Day celebration featuring live music, entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, and a fireworks finale. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Free

Free Event Link: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/salute-to-america-4/

Movies at the Strand: National Treasure (2004)

Venue: Strand Theatre

Strand Theatre Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: See event page

See event page Address: 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060 Description: Screening of the adventure film National Treasure (2004) at the historic Strand Theatre.

Screening of the adventure film National Treasure (2004) at the historic Strand Theatre. Age Range: Not listed

Not listed Cost: Cost varies

Cost varies Event Link: https://visitmariettaga.com/event/movies-at-the-strand-national-treasure-2004/

Saturday, July 4

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

Venue: Cauble Park

Cauble Park Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (live music begins 5:30 p.m.; fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m.)

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (live music begins 5:30 p.m.; fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m.) Address: 4425 Beach St., Acworth, GA 30101

4425 Beach St., Acworth, GA 30101 Description: Annual Independence Day celebration with live entertainment and one of Metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays.

Annual Independence Day celebration with live entertainment and one of Metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Free

Free Event Link: https://acworth-ga.gov/event/july-4th-concert-and-fireworks-2/

4th of July Celebration

Venue: Thurman Springs Park

Thurman Springs Park Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 7:00 p.m. (DJ begins at 6:00 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. (DJ begins at 6:00 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.) Address: 4485 Pineview St., Powder Springs, GA 30127

4485 Pineview St., Powder Springs, GA 30127 Description: Family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring games, splash pad, food vendors, a free concert by 96K, and fireworks.

Family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring games, splash pad, food vendors, a free concert by 96K, and fireworks. Age Range: All ages

All ages Cost: Free

Free Event Link: https://www.powderspringsga.gov/873/4th-of-July-Celebration

Sunday, July 5

Take Home Craft: Dino Egg

Event Link: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-07-05take-home-craft-dino-egg

Venue: Sibley Library 1539 South Cobb Drive Marietta GA 30060

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: See event page

Address: See event page for participating library location.

Description: Pick up a take-home dinosaur egg craft kit while supplies last.

Age Range: Not listed

Cost: Free