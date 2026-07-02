Metro Atlanta Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert for July 2

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division (EPD) issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta for Thursday, July 2.

This alert means that air pollution (ground-level ozone) is expected to reach levels that can affect sensitive groups in the Atlanta area today.

What is in the alert?

The alert contains the following text:

Air Quality Alert Message Georgia Dept of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division Relayed by National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 134 PM EDT Wed Jul 1 2026 …CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Thursday July 2… The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Thursday July 2. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.

What “Code Orange” means

A Code Orange on the Air Quality Index (AQI) corresponds to an AQI of 101–150, which is considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

People most at risk include:

Children and teenagers

Older adults

People with asthma, COPD, or other lung diseases

People with heart disease

Anyone who is unusually sensitive to ozone pollution

Recommended precautions

If you’re in one of these groups:

Limit prolonged or heavy outdoor activity, especially late afternoon and early evening , when ozone levels are typically highest.

, when ozone levels are typically highest. Consider exercising indoors or earlier in the morning.

If you have asthma, keep your rescue inhaler with you and follow your treatment plan.

Pay attention to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort.

If you’re generally healthy:

Most people can continue normal activities, though strenuous outdoor exercise may feel more difficult if ozone levels become elevated.

Why this happens

Ground-level ozone forms when:

Vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions react with

Sunlight and heat.

Hot, sunny summer days often produce the highest ozone concentrations.

For the latest Air Quality Index and forecasts, visit AirNow: https://www.airnow.gov.

What is a Code Orange condition?

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert signifies unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Those groups include children, older people, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

Under a Code Orange alert, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 101 and 150. While the general population may not be affected, the air quality could be dangerous to people in sensitive groups, and individuals who are sensitive to poor air quality should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Sources of pollution contributing to a Code Orange Alert include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground.

The EPD advises people who might be at risk to reduce outdoor activities and follow local air quality guidelines.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

About the EPD’s role in air quality

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), part of the state Department of Natural Resources, oversees programs that protect and improve Georgia’s air quality.

Its Air Protection Branch develops and enforces regulations under the federal Clean Air Act and state law, setting limits on emissions from industries, utilities, vehicles and other sources. The division issues permits for power plants, factories and fuel terminals, and monitors compliance through inspections, reporting requirements and enforcement actions.

It also runs air-monitoring stations across Georgia to track levels of ozone, particulate matter and other pollutants, publishing data that feed public health advisories such as smog alerts.

In addition, the EPD works with local governments, transportation planners and businesses to reduce emissions through cleaner fuels, energy efficiency and other voluntary measures.

By balancing economic development with environmental stewardship, the agency aims to maintain healthy air for Georgia residents and keep the state in compliance with national standards.