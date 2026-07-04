Cobb County Issues 36 New Business Licenses Heading Into July

Cobb County issued 36 new business licenses during the week of June 28 through July 5, reflecting continued activity across a wide range of industries. The latest filings include restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, construction, property management, beauty services and professional consulting, with new businesses spread across unincorporated Cobb.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A. / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC044008 A Writing Legacy LLC 3827 Howard Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/30/2026 — Writer OCC044016 Always Best Care Vinings 2727 Paces Ferry SE, Building One, Suite 750, Atlanta, GA 30339 07/01/2026 — Health and Allied Services CON001719 Blue Arc Electric, LLC 3245 Valley View Ln SW, Powder Springs, GA 30127 07/01/2026 — Electrical Contractor OCC044022 Built Infulence 1468 Livingston Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 07/02/2026 — Management Consultant Service OCC044010 Canela Automotive Group, LLC 4757 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30066 07/01/2026 — Used Auto Dealer OCC044025 Carla S Moore 1310 Chipmunk Forest, Powder Springs, GA 30127 07/01/2026 — Psychologist OCC044000 CF Clean & Shine, LLC 359 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/29/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC044038 Cheque Express 2734 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 07/02/2026 — Money Transfer Service OCC044015 Day and Ni Party Rental, LLC 1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Building 11/200, Marietta, GA 30067 07/01/2026 — Party Supply Rental OCC044009 Dodie Fretwell Art 2196 Pawnee Dr, Marietta, GA 30067 06/30/2026 — Art Studio / Classes OCC044002 Down South Construction LLC 1606 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 06/29/2026 — Swimming Pool Contractor ALC003621 Eggs Up Grill 4401 Shallowford Rd, Suite 126, Roswell, GA 30075 06/30/2026 — Restaurant OCC044028 Emunah Productions LLC 1250 Powder Springs St, Suite 1117, Marietta, GA 30064 07/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker OCC044007 Graceful Events & Rentals 3045 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 30102 06/30/2026 — Educational Seminars OCC043570 Greenhouse Apartments 3885 George Busbee Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA 30144 07/02/2026 — Apartment Rental OCC044041 Henion Dicing Products 1738 Sands Place, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067 07/02/2026 — Industrial Machine Manufacturer OCC044024 Ignited Wellness and Nutrition, LLC 4796 Deer Run NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 07/02/2026 — Education Consultant OCC044006 Javanti Mason 2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 30, Smyrna, GA 30080 06/30/2026 — Hair Braiding OCC044021 Just 4 Girls Salon 5132 Edgehill Way, Acworth, GA 30101 07/02/2026 — Beautician OCC043998 K. Mitch Management 3004 Hildalgo Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/29/2026 — Management Consultant Service OCC044017 KBM Workforce Solutions 1613 Bunting Forest Ct, Unit 305, Marietta, GA 30064 07/01/2026 — Apartment Locator Service OCC044012 Kings & Queens Chariot LLC 1080 West Peachtree St NW, Unit 2113, Atlanta, GA 30339 07/01/2026 — Vehicle for Hire OCC044040 Landscape Workshop 500 Office Park Dr, Suite 310, Birmingham, AL 35223 07/02/2026 — Yard Maintenance OCC044014 LCZ Property LLC 800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30068 07/01/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management OCC044026 Lifted Leaf 4490 Brookview Dr, Cumming, GA 30040 07/02/2026 — Vitamin Food Store OCC044013 Loc’d by Audrey Jai LLC 1133 Huff Rd, Apt. 517, Atlanta, GA 30318 07/01/2026 — Hair Braiding OCC044030 MD Mertro Lodge LLC 1960 Satellite Blvd, Suite 3000, Duluth, GA 30097 07/02/2026 — Hotel or Motel OCC044011 Music Ware 3100 Cumberland Blvd, Suite 1140, Atlanta, GA 30039 07/01/2026 — Prepackaged Computer Software OCC044018 Rue 105 108 Townpark Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 07/02/2026 — Apartment Rental OCC044019 Select Choice EMS PO Box 80021, Atlanta, GA 30366 07/02/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043961 Shattered Glass 6145 Old Alabama Rd, Acworth, GA 30102 07/01/2026 — Glass Installation & Sales Contractor ALC003645 SpringHill Suites Atlanta Northwest 11410 Common Oaks Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614 06/29/2026 — Hotel or Motel OCC044029 Stonecrest Facility Solutions 4170 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 30101 07/02/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC044020 The Tobanizer 2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 34, Smyrna, GA 30039 07/02/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC044027 Tomahawk Junk Removal LLC 2700 Huckleberry Path, Marietta, GA 30062 07/02/2026 — Hauling Contractor BLR003647 Tychic Massage 2468 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067 07/01/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated)

Source: Cobb County Government new business license filings for the week of June 28 through July 5, 2026.

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.