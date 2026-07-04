Cobb County Issues 36 New Business Licenses Heading Into July

Cobb County issued 36 new business licenses during the week of June 28 through July 5, reflecting continued activity across a wide range of industries. The latest filings include restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, construction, property management, beauty services and professional consulting, with new businesses spread across unincorporated Cobb.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A. / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC044008
|A Writing Legacy LLC
|3827 Howard Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/30/2026 — Writer
|OCC044016
|Always Best Care Vinings
|2727 Paces Ferry SE, Building One, Suite 750, Atlanta, GA 30339
|07/01/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|CON001719
|Blue Arc Electric, LLC
|3245 Valley View Ln SW, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|07/01/2026 — Electrical Contractor
|OCC044022
|Built Infulence
|1468 Livingston Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|07/02/2026 — Management Consultant Service
|OCC044010
|Canela Automotive Group, LLC
|4757 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|07/01/2026 — Used Auto Dealer
|OCC044025
|Carla S Moore
|1310 Chipmunk Forest, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|07/01/2026 — Psychologist
|OCC044000
|CF Clean & Shine, LLC
|359 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/29/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC044038
|Cheque Express
|2734 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA 30097
|07/02/2026 — Money Transfer Service
|OCC044015
|Day and Ni Party Rental, LLC
|1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Building 11/200, Marietta, GA 30067
|07/01/2026 — Party Supply Rental
|OCC044009
|Dodie Fretwell Art
|2196 Pawnee Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/30/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
|OCC044002
|Down South Construction LLC
|1606 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/29/2026 — Swimming Pool Contractor
|ALC003621
|Eggs Up Grill
|4401 Shallowford Rd, Suite 126, Roswell, GA 30075
|06/30/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC044028
|Emunah Productions LLC
|1250 Powder Springs St, Suite 1117, Marietta, GA 30064
|07/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|OCC044007
|Graceful Events & Rentals
|3045 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 30102
|06/30/2026 — Educational Seminars
|OCC043570
|Greenhouse Apartments
|3885 George Busbee Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|07/02/2026 — Apartment Rental
|OCC044041
|Henion Dicing Products
|1738 Sands Place, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067
|07/02/2026 — Industrial Machine Manufacturer
|OCC044024
|Ignited Wellness and Nutrition, LLC
|4796 Deer Run NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|07/02/2026 — Education Consultant
|OCC044006
|Javanti Mason
|2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 30, Smyrna, GA 30080
|06/30/2026 — Hair Braiding
|OCC044021
|Just 4 Girls Salon
|5132 Edgehill Way, Acworth, GA 30101
|07/02/2026 — Beautician
|OCC043998
|K. Mitch Management
|3004 Hildalgo Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/29/2026 — Management Consultant Service
|OCC044017
|KBM Workforce Solutions
|1613 Bunting Forest Ct, Unit 305, Marietta, GA 30064
|07/01/2026 — Apartment Locator Service
|OCC044012
|Kings & Queens Chariot LLC
|1080 West Peachtree St NW, Unit 2113, Atlanta, GA 30339
|07/01/2026 — Vehicle for Hire
|OCC044040
|Landscape Workshop
|500 Office Park Dr, Suite 310, Birmingham, AL 35223
|07/02/2026 — Yard Maintenance
|OCC044014
|LCZ Property LLC
|800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 30068
|07/01/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC044026
|Lifted Leaf
|4490 Brookview Dr, Cumming, GA 30040
|07/02/2026 — Vitamin Food Store
|OCC044013
|Loc’d by Audrey Jai LLC
|1133 Huff Rd, Apt. 517, Atlanta, GA 30318
|07/01/2026 — Hair Braiding
|OCC044030
|MD Mertro Lodge LLC
|1960 Satellite Blvd, Suite 3000, Duluth, GA 30097
|07/02/2026 — Hotel or Motel
|OCC044011
|Music Ware
|3100 Cumberland Blvd, Suite 1140, Atlanta, GA 30039
|07/01/2026 — Prepackaged Computer Software
|OCC044018
|Rue 105
|108 Townpark Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|07/02/2026 — Apartment Rental
|OCC044019
|Select Choice EMS
|PO Box 80021, Atlanta, GA 30366
|07/02/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043961
|Shattered Glass
|6145 Old Alabama Rd, Acworth, GA 30102
|07/01/2026 — Glass Installation & Sales Contractor
|ALC003645
|SpringHill Suites Atlanta Northwest
|11410 Common Oaks Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614
|06/29/2026 — Hotel or Motel
|OCC044029
|Stonecrest Facility Solutions
|4170 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 30101
|07/02/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC044020
|The Tobanizer
|2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 34, Smyrna, GA 30039
|07/02/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC044027
|Tomahawk Junk Removal LLC
|2700 Huckleberry Path, Marietta, GA 30062
|07/02/2026 — Hauling Contractor
|BLR003647
|Tychic Massage
|2468 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067
|07/01/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated)
Source: Cobb County Government new business license filings for the week of June 28 through July 5, 2026.
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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