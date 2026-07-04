Cobb County Issues 36 New Business Licenses Heading Into July

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 4, 2026

Cobb County issued 36 new business licenses during the week of June 28 through July 5, reflecting continued activity across a wide range of industries. The latest filings include restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, construction, property management, beauty services and professional consulting, with new businesses spread across unincorporated Cobb.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A. / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC044008A Writing Legacy LLC3827 Howard Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/30/2026 — Writer
OCC044016Always Best Care Vinings2727 Paces Ferry SE, Building One, Suite 750, Atlanta, GA 3033907/01/2026 — Health and Allied Services
CON001719Blue Arc Electric, LLC3245 Valley View Ln SW, Powder Springs, GA 3012707/01/2026 — Electrical Contractor
OCC044022Built Infulence1468 Livingston Dr, Marietta, GA 3006407/02/2026 — Management Consultant Service
OCC044010Canela Automotive Group, LLC4757 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 3006607/01/2026 — Used Auto Dealer
OCC044025Carla S Moore1310 Chipmunk Forest, Powder Springs, GA 3012707/01/2026 — Psychologist
OCC044000CF Clean & Shine, LLC359 Virginia Pl SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/29/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC044038Cheque Express2734 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA 3009707/02/2026 — Money Transfer Service
OCC044015Day and Ni Party Rental, LLC1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Building 11/200, Marietta, GA 3006707/01/2026 — Party Supply Rental
OCC044009Dodie Fretwell Art2196 Pawnee Dr, Marietta, GA 3006706/30/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
OCC044002Down South Construction LLC1606 Barrier Rd, Marietta, GA 3006606/29/2026 — Swimming Pool Contractor
ALC003621Eggs Up Grill4401 Shallowford Rd, Suite 126, Roswell, GA 3007506/30/2026 — Restaurant
OCC044028Emunah Productions LLC1250 Powder Springs St, Suite 1117, Marietta, GA 3006407/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
OCC044007Graceful Events & Rentals3045 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 3010206/30/2026 — Educational Seminars
OCC043570Greenhouse Apartments3885 George Busbee Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA 3014407/02/2026 — Apartment Rental
OCC044041Henion Dicing Products1738 Sands Place, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 3006707/02/2026 — Industrial Machine Manufacturer
OCC044024Ignited Wellness and Nutrition, LLC4796 Deer Run NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015207/02/2026 — Education Consultant
OCC044006Javanti Mason2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 30, Smyrna, GA 3008006/30/2026 — Hair Braiding
OCC044021Just 4 Girls Salon5132 Edgehill Way, Acworth, GA 3010107/02/2026 — Beautician
OCC043998K. Mitch Management3004 Hildalgo Ct, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/29/2026 — Management Consultant Service
OCC044017KBM Workforce Solutions1613 Bunting Forest Ct, Unit 305, Marietta, GA 3006407/01/2026 — Apartment Locator Service
OCC044012Kings & Queens Chariot LLC1080 West Peachtree St NW, Unit 2113, Atlanta, GA 3033907/01/2026 — Vehicle for Hire
OCC044040Landscape Workshop500 Office Park Dr, Suite 310, Birmingham, AL 3522307/02/2026 — Yard Maintenance
OCC044014LCZ Property LLC800 Richmond Hill Dr, Marietta, GA 3006807/01/2026 — Real Estate & Property Management
OCC044026Lifted Leaf4490 Brookview Dr, Cumming, GA 3004007/02/2026 — Vitamin Food Store
OCC044013Loc’d by Audrey Jai LLC1133 Huff Rd, Apt. 517, Atlanta, GA 3031807/01/2026 — Hair Braiding
OCC044030MD Mertro Lodge LLC1960 Satellite Blvd, Suite 3000, Duluth, GA 3009707/02/2026 — Hotel or Motel
OCC044011Music Ware3100 Cumberland Blvd, Suite 1140, Atlanta, GA 3003907/01/2026 — Prepackaged Computer Software
OCC044018Rue 105108 Townpark Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014407/02/2026 — Apartment Rental
OCC044019Select Choice EMSPO Box 80021, Atlanta, GA 3036607/02/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043961Shattered Glass6145 Old Alabama Rd, Acworth, GA 3010207/01/2026 — Glass Installation & Sales Contractor
ALC003645SpringHill Suites Atlanta Northwest11410 Common Oaks Dr, Raleigh, NC 2761406/29/2026 — Hotel or Motel
OCC044029Stonecrest Facility Solutions4170 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 3010107/02/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC044020The Tobanizer2690 Mount Wilkinson Pkwy, Suite 34, Smyrna, GA 3003907/02/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC044027Tomahawk Junk Removal LLC2700 Huckleberry Path, Marietta, GA 3006207/02/2026 — Hauling Contractor
BLR003647Tychic Massage2468 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 3006707/01/2026 — Health Club or Spa (Regulated)

Source: Cobb County Government new business license filings for the week of June 28 through July 5, 2026.

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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