How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz for Week Ending July 4

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

These questions are taken from news stories in the week between June 28 and July 4, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. A Cobb public library with a specialized history and genealogy room scheduled a reading of the Declaration of Independence to celebrate America250. What is that library? Gritters Library Switzer Library South Cobb Regional Library Lewis Ray Library 2. A guilty plea was entered in federal court for a major crime in which one of the police actions took place in Cobb County. What was the crime? Drug trafficking Bank fraud Child abuse Internet scam 3. A city in Cobb received a $250,000 HUD grant to revitalize blighted properties. What was the city? Kennesaw Smyrna Marietta Mableton 4. A business opened in Marietta based on recent changes in Georgia law. What type of business is it? Casino gambling Overnight alcohol sales Medical cannabis Parimutuel betting 5. In a bizarre incident in a Cobb motel, a woman injured multiple people after attacking them with what item? A lamp Bear spray An umbrella A water pistol Loading... Loading...



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